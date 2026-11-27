Watch Nations Championship Finals 2026 live streams as the 12 teams battle it out in six matches over three days at Twickenham to decide the inaugural tournament's final placings. We begin on Friday night, with Italy vs Fiji for the wooden spoon, before Ireland vs Australia to decide 5th and 6th.

Italy are yet to win, and Fiji's 21-16 victory last weekend was a nadir after what had been a positive Six Nations earlier in the year for Gonzalo Quesada's side. Ireland vs Australia should be a cracker. The Irish are without suspended skipper Dan Sheehan as the Wallabies try to end the year on a positive footing after an inconsistent 12 months.

On Saturday, Wales take on Japan. The Brave Blossoms have lost five in a row since starting the tournament by beating Italy and Eddie Jones is under increasing pressure after back-to-back gubbings by England and Scotland. Wales, meanwhile, want to prove that beating New Zealand for the first time in 73 years was no flash in the pan after being outgunned by Australia.

The second Saturday match is the second England vs New Zealand game in a week. Steve Borthwick's side have won five in a row and demolished the All Blacks last week – this one is for 3rd place.

On Sunday, we begin with Scotland vs Argentina for 7th place. Gregor Townsend's side 47-38 way back in the first round of matches in the tournament. After that is the main event – France vs South Africa. The respective hemisphere table toppers meet to lay down a real marker of where the power lies heading into next year's World Cup.

There is also the Hemisphere Challenge, a Ryder Cup-style points event running concurrently. More details on that further down this page.

Here's how to watch Nations Championship Finals 2026 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the three-day finals fixtures, results and Hemisphere Challenge standings below.

Nations Championship Finals 2026 schedule

FINALS WEEKEND

Friday, November 27

4.40pm – Italy vs Fiji (11th place)

8.10pm – Ireland vs Australia (5th place)

Stream free on ITVX (UK) / Rugbypass TV(US) / Virgin Media Play (IRL)

* All timings are GMT (-5 hours for ET, -8 hours for PT, +11 hours for AEDT)

Can you watch Nations Championship Finals 2026 for free?

Yes. Every Nations Championship Finals game is free-to-air on ITVX in the UK, on Rugbypass TV in the US, and on Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Nations Championship Finals 2026 for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Nations Championship Finals 2026 live streams

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How to watch Nations Championship Finals 2026 live streams in the US

Every Nations Championship Finals 2026 game is free-to-air on Rugbypass TV in the US.

All you need to do is create an account.

Outside the US for a game? Use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch Nations Championship Finals 2026 live streams in the UK

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In the UK, every Nations Championship 2026 game will be free-to-air on either ITV1 or ITV4, with live streaming available via the ITVX streaming service.

All you need is an account, a TV Licence and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Welsh-language coverage of every Wales game will be available on S4C, which can be streamed live through BBC iPlayer or S4C Clic.

ITV1 will show five of the six games with only Ireland vs Australia broadcast on ITV4.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Nations Championship Finals 2026 live streams in Ireland

The Nations Championship Finals 2026 are free-to-air on Virgin Media One & Two in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Outside Ireland? Get the NordVPN Black Friday deal as detailed above, to tap into your free Nations Championship Finals stream from abroad.

How to watch Nations Championship Finals 2026 live streams in Australia

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The Nations Championship Finals 2026 is show on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$4.99 for two months thanks to a special Black Friday offer. The regular base subscription is AU$9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Nations Championship Finals 2026 live streams in Canada

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In Canada, Nations Championship Finals 2026 is exclusive to Premier Sports.

You'll need either the CA$79.99 six-month pass or the CA$139.99/year annual subscription to tune in.

If you're out of Canada but don't want to miss out, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Nations Championship Finals 2026 live streams in South Africa

The Nations Championship Finals Weekend is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

You'll need the DStv Access package to watch every game of the tournament, with prices starting at Rs699/month for live streaming.

Abroad right now? Use a VPN to tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Nations Championship Finals 2026 live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is providing comprehensive Nations Championship Finals 2026 coverage in New Zealand.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $54.99 per month.

Missing a match due to work commitments abroad? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

Nations Championship Finals 2026 FAQs

Click to see more ▼ Nations Championship 2026 results (All times UK) SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE SERIES Round 1 Saturday, July 4

New Zealand 34-32 France

Japan 27-10 Italy

Australia 31-33 Ireland

Fiji 24-39 Wales

South Africa 45-21 England

Argentina 38-47 Scotland Round 2 Saturday, July 11

New Zealand 47-17 Italy

Australia 26-42 France

Japan 20-36 Ireland

Fiji 8-73 England

South Africa 42-28 Scotland

Argentina 35-21 Wales Round 3 Saturday, July 18

New Zealand 40-21 Ireland

Japan 15-42 France

Australia 57-10 Italy

Fiji 17-33 Scotland

South Africa 43-0 Wales

Argentina 24-31 England NORTHERN HEMISPHERE SERIES Round 4 Friday, November 6

Ireland 42-12 Argentina Saturday, November 7

Italy 7-66 South Africa

Scotland 21-43 New Zealand

Wales 28-21 Japan

France 54-17 Fiji Sunday, November 8

England 45-22 Australia Round 5 Friday, November 13

France 21-19 South Africa Saturday, November 14

Italy 14-19 Argentina

Wales 35-28 New Zealand

England 78-15 Japan

Ireland 43-15 Fiji Sunday, November 15

Scotland 15-12 Australia Round 6 Saturday, November 21

England 37-12 New Zealand

Scotland 67-5 Japan

Ireland 20-17 South Africa

Italy 16-21 Fiji

France 45-17 Argentina

Wales 26-29 Australia FINALS WEEKEND Saturday, November 28

1.10pm – Wales vs Japan (9th place)

4.40pm – England vs New Zealand (3rd place) Sunday, November 29

1.10pm – Scotland vs Argentina (7th place)

4.40pm – France vs South Africa (Nations Championship Final) * All times GMT

What were the final Nations Championship 2026 tables?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Southern hemisphere table Position Team Points 1 South Africa 22 2 New Zealand 22 3 Australia 14 4 Argentina 11 5 Japan 5 6 Fiji 4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Northern hemisphere table Position Team Points 1 France 26 2 England 25 3 Ireland 24 4 Scotland 20 5 Wales 17 6 Italy 2

When does the Nations Championship Finals 2026 take place? The inaugural Nations Championship Finals weekend runs from Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29. Sunday will be the Grand Final, France vs South Africa. The competition itself will take place every two years, avoiding years in which a Rugby World Cup or British & Irish Lions tour takes place.

How does the Hemisphere Challenge work? Over the three days of Finals weekend, there will be the concurrent Hemisphere Challenge. The 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th place finals are all worth one point to whichever of the Northern or South Hemisphere side wins. The Grand Final is worth two points. The points are totted up and whichever Hemisphere has the most after the six matches is crowned the winner and lifts the Hemisphere Shield. Any matches level at full-time, except the final, will go to a 10-minute golden-score period. Matches still level will go to a place-kicking contest to decide the winner. If the final is level at full-time, there will be two 10-minute periods of extra time, followed by a place-kicking shootout if the teams still can't be separated