Original Mass Effect composer Jack Wall says working on the game was a "rewarding" collaborative experience

Wall says he learned the "value" and "importance" of collaborating with other composers

He adds that working with other people can help "fulfill the mandate of having music be this unseen character in the game"

Original Mass Effect composer Jack Wall has recalled working on BioWare's role-playing game (RPG), describing the collaborative project as a "rewarding" experience that reminded him of how important it is to work with other composers.

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming, where the Mass Effect 1 and 2 composer also reacted to BioWare's closure, Wall shared what it was like creating a sci-fi RPG score with Sam Hulick, Richard Jacques, and David Kates.

"This was the game that helped me understand the value, importance, and just how much fun and rewarding collaborating with other composers can be," Wall said. "I’m a decent enough composer, but I feel my real strength is in storytelling and making sure the production and music serve the story and guiding a team to that goal."

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The composer, who also shared how orchestral and synth music influenced the first two games, explained that working with other composers helped the project in the long run, despite his own talents, saying, "It’s sometimes easier to work with other composers to help you fulfill the mandate of having music be this unseen character in the game that really tells the story sonically and helps the player be more immersed in the experience."

Wall added, "You can suddenly float to the 30,000-foot level and understand how it’s all supposed to work together. Not that you can’t do that on your own, but it’s just easier, more fluid, and you get there in sort of a 1 + 1 = 3 way.

"I like that insta-grat [instant gratification] of having the music finished sooner so you can really play with it and hone it."

Elsewhere, Wall also shared his stance on artificial intelligence being used as a replacement in video games, saying, "AI is not an artist."

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