There are feuds upon feuds waiting to be settled at WWE Crown Jewel 2026, with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green, and Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton set to air their grievances at the ANB Arena.

Crown Jewel has taken a long time to find its niche, but it's settled on a good one: twin showdowns between Raw world champions Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan, and SmackDown world champions Sami Zayn and Chelsea Green, to determine the best of the best. Raw took a clean sweep a year ago.

Although everyone gets to keep their respective Raw and SmackDown belts, the winners get their hands on the Crown Jewel ring.

Sami joined forces with Roman by becoming a member of The Bloodline in 2022. They were dominant together, but things turned sour when Roman accused him of betrayal. It eventually led to a confrontation at Royal Rumble in 2023, during which Zayn hit Reigns with a chair but was rounded on by the rest of the collective.

Liv could become the first wrestler to win the Crown Jewel twice, having reigned supreme by beating Nia Jax two years ago. This is personal for Chelsea, however, after Morgan sabotaged her during her fight with Roxanne Perez last month.

Here's where to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 live streams online from anywhere. Scroll down for the full Crown Jewel card.

Can I watch WWE Crown Jewel for free? Yes! You can stream WWE Crown Jewel free-of-charge via YouTube TV's 21-day free trial. The platform carries ESPN Unlimited, which is broadcasting Crown Jewel in the US. Those outside of the US on vacation can access their free trial with a VPN – further details below.

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📺 Access your favourite streaming services Catch every moment of WWE Crown Jewel 2026, wherever you are!

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is being shown on ESPN Unlimited.

A subscription costs $31.99 per month or $319.99 per year, and includes coverage of all WWE Premium Live Events, NFL, NHL, NBA, soccer from Spain ESPN Originals, 30 for 30s and more.

You can also access ESPN Unlimited via a cord-cutting platform, such as YouTube TV.

Outside the US for Crown Jewel? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 live streams in the Rest of the World

Netflix is showing WWE Crown Jewel 2026 outside the US, including in Canada, the UK and Australia.

A subscription to Netflix starts at CA$7.99 / £7.99 / AU$9.99 per month.

There's a huge collection of past WWE shows to stream on the service or, for something fresh, discover the best new Netflix movies with our dedicated guide.

Use NordVPN to watch Netflix wherever you are in the world if you find your WWE access blocked.

What is the WWE Crown Jewel 2026 card? Saturday, November 7 Roman Reigns (c) vs Sami Zayn (c) – Singles match for WWE Crown Jewel Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs Chelsea Green (c) – Singles match for WWE Crown Jewel Championship

Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton – Last Man Standing match

The Vision (Bron Breakker & Austin Theory) (c) vs Penta & Je'Von Evans – Tag team match for World Tag Team Championship

What is the WWE Crown Jewel 2026 start time? The scheduled WWE Crown Jewel 2026 start time on Saturday, November 7 is 8pm AST local time in Riyadh, which is 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST. That's 4am AEDT on Sunday, November 8 in Australia.

Can I watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, ESPN in the US and Netflix everywhere else. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key Crown Jewel 2026 moments on WWE's official social media channels on X/Twitter (@WWE), Instagram (@wwe), Facebook (WWE) TikTok (wwe) and YouTube (@WWE).