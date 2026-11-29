In Brief Feyenoord vs Ajax will kick-off at 1:30pm GMT / 8:30am ET on Sunday, 29 November 📺 Watch Feyenoord vs Ajax on ESPN Select (US) 🌎 Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 78%)

Find out how to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax from anywhere in the world as two of the biggest teams in Dutch football butt heads in the Eredivisie.

We are still less than halfway through the season in the Netherlands, but we could have an epic title race in store. After 13 games, the top seven are separated by just six points. PSV lead the way on 29, followed by Ajax on 28. Feyenoord are down in fifth place, yet they are only four points shy of the summit.

By their high standards, Ajax have had a difficult few years. In two of the last three seasons, they have finished a lowly fifth. But there are signs that they are on their way back under Michel. Unbeaten in nine league games, Ajax are hot on PSV's heels.

Feyenoord head into the latest edition of De Klassieker on the back of consecutive defeats by Heerenveen and Excelsior. They will be keen to get back on track as soon as possible, but Ajax have been difficult to beat this term and will fancy their chances of triumphing at De Kuip.

Can I watch Feyenoord vs Ajax for free?

Unfortunately not — there are no dedicated free streams we can find for Feyenoord vs Ajax.

Away from your home country on vacation or business? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream as if you're back home — we recommend NordVPN.

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Your Quick Guide to stream Feyenoord vs Ajax with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇺🇸 Connect to US – Open the NordVPN app and select a US server. ▶️ Head to ESPN Select – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming! – Enjoy Feyenoord vs Ajax.

🇺🇸 How to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax in the US

Feyenoord vs Ajax is available to watch on ESPN Select in the US.

A subscription costs $13.99/month or $139.99/year. Another option is ESPN Unlimited, which costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year and includes unlimited streaming access.

Outside the US for the game? Use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

🇬🇧 Can I watch Feyenoord vs Ajax in the UK?

Feyenoord vs Ajax hasn't picked up a broadcasting partner in the UK.

If you're in the UK from abroad, however, a VPN will help you tune in to Feyenoord vs Ajax. NordVPN is the one we recommend above all others.

🇨🇦 How to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax in Canada

Feyenoord vs Ajax is available to watch on Sportsnet in Canada.

Sportsnet is available to live stream via Sportsnet Plus, which starts at CA$29.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Feyenoord vs Ajax coverage from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax in Australia

In Australia, Feyenoord vs Ajax will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Packages start from A$29.99/month for Kayo Sports.

Visiting Australia from overseas? Use NordVPN to watch the game.

Feyenoord vs Ajax: Q+A

What time does Feyenoord vs Ajax kick-off? Feyenoord vs Ajax will kick-off at 1:30pm GMT / 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT on Sunday, 29 November. That translates to 12:39am AEDT on Monday, 30 November in Australia.

What is the Feyenoord vs Ajax head-to-head? Feyenoord and Ajax have met 198 times previously, with the former winning 95 to the latter's 56. There have been 47 draws. The last fixture in the Eredivisie ended in a 1-1 draw in March.

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