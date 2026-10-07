It took me a decade to really understand what they mean when they say ‘less is more’ – at least when it comes to my workspace.

Over the past ten years, I have spent countless hours refining exactly what I have on my desk, aiming for optimal productivity. I've tested everything from a simple laptop-and-nothing-else setup to countless monitors and gadgets, and found that a small, carefully chosen set of items delivers the best results.

With many of my favorite products now in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, I’ve curated a list of 8 top items that will help you remove distractions and create your own minimalist desk setup.