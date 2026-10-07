8 minimalist home office essentials to boost focus
Your curated guide to a simple, productive office space
It took me a decade to really understand what they mean when they say ‘less is more’ – at least when it comes to my workspace.
Over the past ten years, I have spent countless hours refining exactly what I have on my desk, aiming for optimal productivity. I've tested everything from a simple laptop-and-nothing-else setup to countless monitors and gadgets, and found that a small, carefully chosen set of items delivers the best results.
With many of my favorite products now in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, I’ve curated a list of 8 top items that will help you remove distractions and create your own minimalist desk setup.
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Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
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