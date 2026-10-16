The witching hour is almost upon us - and as a fan of all things spooky, creepy, and terrifying, I've rounded up my favorite Halloween home office desk decor.

I never need an excuse to get into the spirit of the season. So, you'll find a broad selection here from the cozy to the gothic, with nods to some of my favorite horror movies along the way. My number one pick though? It's definitely the mouse mat styled like The Shining's Overlook Hotel carpet. All work and no play...