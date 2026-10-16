15 Halloween desk accessories to bring a little horror to your home office
Getting into the spirit of the season
The witching hour is almost upon us - and as a fan of all things spooky, creepy, and terrifying, I've rounded up my favorite Halloween home office desk decor.
I never need an excuse to get into the spirit of the season. So, you'll find a broad selection here from the cozy to the gothic, with nods to some of my favorite horror movies along the way. My number one pick though? It's definitely the mouse mat styled like The Shining's Overlook Hotel carpet. All work and no play...
My top Halloween home office desk accessories
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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