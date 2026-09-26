For me, there's nowhere else on Earth as magical as Scotland. With family up north, I've been visiting for years, and even spent my honeymoon driving through the beautiful Highlands in the depths of winter. Now that's love. If you're anything like me, your heart aches like an old romantic when you're stuck at your desk about as far away from the likes of Glen Coe as imaginable. So, for that reason, I've selected 12 Scottish-inspired desk accessories that help bring the Highland to your home office, including plenty of Harris Tweed and gear handcrafted in Scotland. And Nessie, of course. Because how could I leave her out?