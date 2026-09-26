12 Highland-inspired desk accessories to bring Scotland to your home office
For when you're at your desk, but the Highlands is in your heart
For me, there's nowhere else on Earth as magical as Scotland. With family up north, I've been visiting for years, and even spent my honeymoon driving through the beautiful Highlands in the depths of winter. Now that's love. If you're anything like me, your heart aches like an old romantic when you're stuck at your desk about as far away from the likes of Glen Coe as imaginable. So, for that reason, I've selected 12 Scottish-inspired desk accessories that help bring the Highland to your home office, including plenty of Harris Tweed and gear handcrafted in Scotland. And Nessie, of course. Because how could I leave her out?
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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