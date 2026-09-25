18 Star Trek desk accessories to turn your home office into the Enterprise

I've recently been re-watching Star Trek: The Original Series on DVD - you know the ones, in the colored clamshell cases with unaltered special effects. Just as Kirk intended. That got me thinking about how to bring the Enterprise into my workspace. Because despite the rumors, tech journalists aren't exploring life beyond our own solar system nearly as often as you'd think.

Now, I can't afford to rebuild my office into an exact replica of the bridge of the Enterprise (my wife simply won't allow it, unfortunately). But what I can do is find some cool Star Trek home office gear that at least lets us pretend we're boldly going where no one has gone before, even when we're just replying to emails from the captain boss.