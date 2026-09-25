18 Star Trek desk accessories to turn your home office into the Enterprise
To boldly work where no-one has worked before
I've recently been re-watching Star Trek: The Original Series on DVD - you know the ones, in the colored clamshell cases with unaltered special effects. Just as Kirk intended. That got me thinking about how to bring the Enterprise into my workspace. Because despite the rumors, tech journalists aren't exploring life beyond our own solar system nearly as often as you'd think.
Now, I can't afford to rebuild my office into an exact replica of the bridge of the Enterprise (my wife simply won't allow it, unfortunately). But what I can do is find some cool Star Trek home office gear that at least lets us pretend we're boldly going where no one has gone before, even when we're just replying to emails from the
captain boss.
Starfleet-approved home office gear
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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