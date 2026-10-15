Halloween is fast approaching, and my home is — embarrassingly — still very much in Summer Mode. That's all about to change, though, because I've just discovered IKEA's 2026 Halloween range. It's packed with spooky-but-cute ornaments, tableware, and soft furnishings at the kind of affordable prices you'd expect from the Swedish homeware titan.

I've combed through the whole range to pick out the 15 spooky standouts I'd have in my own home this fall. There's a jelly sweet-scented candle with three ghosts creepily emerging from the wax, a lidded bat bowl ideal for stashing candy, and a creepy spider tea light holder that threatens to trigger my arachnophobia.

This year's repeated motif is the hands-raised ghost, and I'll be welcoming him into my home in various forms: a twinkly string light, a snuggly monochrome throw, a purple-glowing table lamp, and even a door mat. Scroll down to see all my personal picks from the IKEA Halloween collection.

IKEA's Halloween 2026 collection

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