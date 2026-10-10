Are you feeling inspired by The Great British Bake Off this weekend — or The Great British Baking Show as it's known in the US? Want to try cooking up something new? Me too, so I was delighted to find a fun new collection of pretty pastel bakeware at IKEA this week. There's everything from measuring jugs to bundt tins, all in lovely shades of candy pink and cream.

Below you'll find all the best items in the new Baktider range, along with a few extra goodies in co-ordinating colors to finish the look in your kitchen. Prices start at just $2.99 / £2 for a sweet pink side plate, and most pieces are under $10 / £10, so it won't cost much to give your baking space a complete overhaul.

For more options, take a look at IKEA's whole selection of bakeware, or just peruse the Baktider collection in more detail. And if you need to catch up with the latest events in the tent, here's how to watch season 17. On your marks, get set… bake!

The sweetest bakeware

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