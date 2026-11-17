Choosing a gift for an enthusiastic home cook can feel challenging — you want something they won't already have, and which will be genuinely useful, rather than ending up relegated to the back of an inaccessible cupboard, gathering dust. Below, I've rounded up some gadgets and accessories that would certainly make a welcome addition to my own kitchen.

Two of my most-used kitchen utensils are a silicone mini-spatula and spoon, and a set of narrow measuring spoons. The former are great for getting the dregs of sauces and condiments out of tubs and jars, and the latter perfect for measuring spices out of narrow jars (traditional, rounded measuring spoons are almost always too wide to fit, even though spices are exactly the sort of thing you want to be able to measure precisely). Incidentally, both of those were gifts, and I wouldn't have thought to buy either myself — but they've ended up being invaluable.

If you want to spend a bit more money, you can't go wrong with Le Creuset cookware for a cast-iron investment, or a Meater smart thermometer if your recipient is also a gadget fan. One of our writers recently tried out the Ninja vertical waffle maker, and I've been thinking about it ever since, so while it's not exactly a kitchen essential, I absolutely wouldn't complain if someone decided to buy me one.

Scroll down for more kitchen gadgets and gizmos that will make any keen home cook happy this festive season...

Fantastic foodie gift ideas

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