With their Pro-rivaling software, impressive main cameras, and affordable price tags, Google's A-series Pixel phones have always offered discerning Android fans great value for money.

If you're in the market for a new Android phone that won’t break the bank, these colorful devices should be top of your list. And historically, I would have simply recommended the latest A series model and sent you on your way.

But in 2026, it's not that simple. The latest A-series Pixel is the Google Pixel 10a, and it’s a very good phone with a refined design, great color choices, a sharp screen, excellent cameras, and decent performance with long software support.

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The problem with the Pixel 10a is that the Google Pixel 9a exists, costs less, and is virtually an identical device. Though the 9a is a little harder to find now as stock levels deplete, if you can find one, it’s a better buy than the 10a this Black Friday. I’ll explain why.

I’ve used both the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10a extensively, as I reviewed both devices at their respective launches in 2025 and 2026, and the honest truth is I cannot tell the difference between the two phones in everyday use.

That’s partly because their designs are almost identical. The 10a manages to have absolutely no camera bump at all, with the camera glass sitting flush with the back of the phone. The 9a is also all but bump-less, apart from a very small lip. Otherwise, these are the plainest Pixels going — they both lack the distinctive ‘camera bar’ design of pricier Pixels like the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro.

The Pixel 9a (bottom) has a slightly raised edge on the cameras, whereas the Pixel 10a's module (top) is completely flush (Image credit: Future)

The camera on the 10a is not better than that of the 9a. That’s because the hardware specs are 100% the same, with 48MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, and 13MP selfie lenses offered on both phones. Google uses the same photo processing too, so results are indistinguishable and, thankfully, excellent. The Pixel 11 Pro XL I’ve also tested doesn’t take significantly better photos to justify the enormous extra expense.

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The 6.3-inch OLED screen on the 9a and 10a is also identical, as is the not-loads-but-enough 8GB RAM under the hood. Both phones are IP68 water- and dust-resistant too, and both have the same 5,100mAh battery.

There are vanishingly few reasons to spend more on the Pixel 10a — but the real crux here is that both phones have the Google Tensor G4 chipset.

For the Pixel 6a, 7a, 8a, and 9a, Google opted to use the same Tensor chipset as the more expensive Pixel 6, 7, 8, and 9, respectively. This alone made the A series great value, as you were getting the same processor as much more expensive, current-generation Pixel phones.

Indeed, the Pixel 9a has the same Tensor G4 chipset as the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, but for some reason, Google decided not to give the Pixel 10a the Tensor G5 from the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup. This doesn’t make the Pixel 10a a bad phone; it just amplifies how good a deal the Pixel 9a is when it's available at a discount.

The displays on the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10a are identical. (Image credit: Future)

The Pixel 9a cost $499 / £499 / AU$849 at launch in April 2025, but is often heavily discounted. The Pixel 10a cost the same as the 9a at launch, but Google recently raised its MSRP to $599 / £599 / AU$949.

At full price, it’s worth saving $100 / £100 / AU$100 and getting the 9a. Although the 10a has slightly faster 30W wired charging compared to the 9a’s 23W, this is not, in my opinion, enough to warrant the extra spend.

Then again, as I write this, the Pixel 10a is on sale in the UK at Argos, Currys, John Lewis and Amazon for £349, and on sale at Amazon in the US for $549. These are very good prices, and if they're the same as the 9a's current price in your region, it’s better to opt for the newer phone. But only if the price is right.

The Google Pixel 10a (Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

The Pixel 10a also has Gorilla Glass 7i on its display, which is supposedly more durable than the Glass 3 on the 9a, and the newer phone also benefits from receiving seven years of software updates from launch in 2026. That'll mean it remains supported until 2033, while the 9a's seven-year update commitment will take it to 2032.

Still, bought in 2026 or 2027, the Pixel 9a will continue to receive updates for five or six years, which is better than many Android phones costing the same price (or more).

The Pixel 10a is a great phone in a vacuum, but the phone market in 2026 is anything but a vacuum. Prices are on the rise, and the newest A-series Pixel is one of the smallest ever year-on-year upgrades over its predecessor.

This makes the Pixel 9a on sale a stellar and genuine bargain — if you buy one, rest easy in the knowledge that you’re not missing out by going for the previous generation. It’s one of the smartest Android moves right now, if I do say so myself.

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