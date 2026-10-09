The Google Pixel 11 might seem like a boring upgrade, but I'd still pick it over the Pixel 11 Pro — here's why

On the surface, Google’s new Pixel 11 range brings mostly iterative updates over the excellent Pixel 10 lineup across the board. Every handset received a new processor, a brighter display, and camera and software improvements. These upgrades are par for the course these days.

The standard Pixel 11 is arguably the least exciting of the bunch, with relatively few changes over its predecessor. But after spending a month with it as my daily driver, I’ve come away convinced it’s the model most people should buy.

And while the Pixel 11 has plenty going for it in its own right, what really makes it stand out is how little extra value I found in the more expensive Pixel 11 Pro.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

The best Pixel for most people

(Image credit: Future | Nico Arboleda)

The Pixel 11 mostly builds on last year’s Pixel 10, which was a relatively major step up over the Pixel 9 with a then-new telephoto camera and PixelSnap magnetic charging alongside the usual chipset and software upgrades. Aside from the new Google Tensor G6 chipset, the Pixel 11 has an upgraded main camera and a 40% slimmer camera bump.

During my testing, I found the Pixel 11’s compact 6.3-inch screen, relatively lightweight 197g chassis and thin camera bump made it an easy phone to live with. It’s a refreshing change from the 6.7- to 6.9-inch handsets that I’ve been testing all year.

My test unit came in the new Hibiscus color — which some of my colleagues called ‘hot pink’ — and it attracted plenty of compliments like, “I wish iPhones came in that color!”

Its cameras produce rich, vibrant photos, and having a proper telephoto lens is a great addition for a phone in this price range. Of course, it doesn’t have the 11 Pro’s more advanced camera controls and features, but the Pixel 11 has more than enough camera tech for most people. This comparatively simpler camera setup also allowed Google to shrink the Pixel 11’s camera bump, which then disappears when you put a case on.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps the biggest reason I’d recommend the Pixel 11 is that, in everyday use, I found very little to separate it from the more expensive Pro. Whether multitasking, gaming, running resource-intensive apps or using AI features, I couldn’t discern any meaningful performance difference between the two phones — and I doubt most people would, either.

Both phones have the same 30W wired and 25W Qi2 wireless charging speeds (via PixelSnap), IP68 durability ratings, ultrasonic fingerprint sensors and even the same seven years of Android updates and security patches.

I didn’t really miss features such as the new HiLight notification LED, the anti-scratch coating for the front cover glass and Wi-Fi 7 support, and I also preferred the matte metal edges over the Pro’s shiny ones.

(Image credit: Future | Nico Arboleda)

Why pay more for the Pro?

Starting at $899 / £879 / AU$1,499, the Pixel 11 has a higher entry point than last year’s Pixel 10, which launched at $799 / £799 / AU$1,349. However, the base model now includes 256GB of storage instead of 128GB, which helps soften the blow. The 256GB Pixel 10 launched at $899 / £899 / AU$1,499, so there is technically no price hike for the same capacity, and UK buyers even got a £20 reduction.

The Pixel 11 Pro, meanwhile, starts at $1,099 / £1,079 / AU$1,849, roughly the same price as the 256GB Pixel 10 Pro (the UK had it cheaper at £999). However, there’s one questionable change: the base Pixel 11 Pro now comes with 12GB of RAM, down from the 16GB featured in last year’s model. That’s the same amount of RAM found in the Pixel 11.

It’s not that 12GB of RAM isn’t enough — my time with both phones suggests it’s more than capable. The problem is that Google has removed one of the specifications that previously helped justify the Pro’s higher price, without reducing that price to compensate. When the cheaper Pixel 11 delivers the same everyday performance, it becomes increasingly difficult to see where that extra $200 / £200 / AU$350 is going.

(Image credit: Future)

That’s not to say the Pixel 11 Pro doesn’t have its advantages. Its more sophisticated camera system will undoubtedly appeal to photography enthusiasts, while features such as Wi-Fi 7 and HiLight give it a few additional tricks. If those features are important to you, the Pro remains a solid choice. But after a month with the standard Pixel 11, I can’t say I found myself wishing I’d spent the extra money.

At least the Pro’s 512GB and 1TB variants retain the 16GB of RAM found in last year’s model, which could make them appealing to anyone who demands additional headroom. However, they also cost $1,219 / £1,199 / AU$2,049 and $1,449 / £1,429 / AU$2,399, respectively, so they demand greater investment.

For most people, though, the cheaper Pixel 11 is the smarter buy. It delivers the same everyday performance and many of the same features as the 256GB Pixel 11 Pro, while saving you $200 / £200 / AU$350. It might be a relatively boring upgrade over the Pixel 10, but it doesn’t stop it from being the most compelling Pixel in Google’s new lineup.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.