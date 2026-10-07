The only Prime Day Bluetooth speakers and wireless speaker deals worth considering before the sale ends — these are my favorite offers still live
We don't have much time, so let's use it wisely
So, the second day of Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and, as this one's only a two-day event, it's fair to say that we don't have much time. Don't worry, but, you know… don't miss out.
Could today be the day you treat yourself to a Bluetooth speaker for the shower, or level up your home with a more significant Wi-Fi multi-room investment for cosy nights in? I really hope so. If it's something musical and the deal's good, you'll find it here, in this little missive.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
Whether it's a WiiM Sound Lite (a rival to the Sonos Era 100), which is now just $183 (was $229) at Amazon US) or £189 (was £229) at Amazon UK, or even the Bose Soundlink Micro Gen 2, now just $99.99 (was $129) at Amazon US and just £79.95 (was £119.95) at Amazon UK, I've got a deal for you.
Stick with me, there's still plenty of time. Happy shopping — and always, always enjoy the music, friend.
The best Prime Day audio deals still live now, US
Bluetooth speaker deals still live now, US
The JBL Flip 7 is the ultimate portable speaker if you want something that's going to last. It's waterproof and seriously rugged, with swappable attachments that include a carabiner and carrying strap. It also delivers excellent sound for the price, with punchy bass, good volume, and up to 14 hours of battery life.
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In the US, you can score a substantial 22% off the Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2. This small yet mighty model boasts impeccably detailed sound for such a small speaker, with aptX support for higher-res listening and customizable EQ. It's also an absolute beauty, highly waterproof, and ultra-compact, making it easy to take on the go. This deal currently applies to the Dewdrop Mint colorway only.
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JBL's latest small speaker was released relatively recently, in summer 2026 — and it instantly became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in loads of lovely colors to suit your vibe, and is pretty much perfectly designed. The sound? It's a small thing, but for small spaces (especially in the shower) it will more than suffice.
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A consistent best-seller on Amazon's website, this is an understated little buy. It looks 100% business-casual on a desk, unlike some more whimsical rivals, so if you need an office-ready speaker for very little money, you may have found it. It's not a new product (it actually launched in 2017), but you do get 12W stereo sound, an IPX7 waterproof rating, and up to 24 hours of battery life. And that isn't to be sniffed at for this money.
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Wireless speaker deals still live, US
In our glowing 4.5-star review of the Sonos Era 100 SL, we were able to confirm what we'd all been hoping — it really is "a better price for the same performance" (as the regular Sonos Era 100). There are some compromises — voice control is absent, and Android users will miss out on Sonos' room correction. That said, it's one of the strongest performers in its price range — and this is a return to the lowest price it's ever been.
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If you didn't know (that's fine, we're all here to learn!) this is a smart speaker with hi-res audio, Wi-Fi and touchscreen, and it comes in two finishes (black or white). You can read all about it in our WiiM Sound review. However, the main thing is this: this is its lowest-seen price, according to our price trackers.
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And here's its cheaper relative! It's meant to rival the Sonos Era 100 — so check out our Sonos Era 100 vs WiiM Sound Lite feature, to see how well it squares up — but with this discount, you could be creating a lovely little hi-res wireless multi-room music ecosystem for a lot less.
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What is it? A wireless subwoofer with WiiM's Roomfit Bass technology. What do you do? Plug it in, get online, tap 'RoomFit' in the app, stay quiet and let AI dial-in perfect bass for your listening room. Then, just select your main WiiM speakers/amp in the app (or plug an RCA sub-out) and you've got yourself a sub-enhanced system, friend.
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The best Prime Day audio deals, UK
Bluetooth speaker deals still live, UK
You're getting an awfully good deal here; 33% off one of the best small speakers around, taking it below the £80 mark. Think premium, detailed audio, a sleek and compact build, and aptX support for higher-res streaming, you really can't go wrong — unless you don't like the shade pictured. This deal currently applies to the Petal Pink colorway only (which to me looks more like strawberry ice cream, so of course I love it).
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There's no Amazon discount for UK shoppers on this excellent JBL Bluetooth speaker (that's roughly the size of a bottle of Sprite) at the moment, but you can still score the Flip 7 at a discount over at Very. Free home delivery is included as well.
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This is the smallest Bluetooth speaker in Sony's ULT (or bass-focused) speaker lineup — there's a bigger Field 5 and even a slightly older Field 7 too. We loved the design and feature-set under review, and while we didn't wholly love the audio tuning, for this money (ie. under £100) it's highly competitive — a lot to enjoy here.
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A consistent best-seller on Amazon's website, this is a chic but understated little speaker. It looks quite business-like on a desk, unlike rivals from JBL, so if you need an office musical companion for very little money, you just found it. It's not a new product (it actually launched way back in 2017!), but you do get 12W stereo sound, an IPX7 waterproof rating, and up to 24 hours of battery life. And that isn't half bad for this money.
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Wireless speaker deals still live, UK
A nearly-ideal small and flexible speaker, honestly. It offers wide dispersion of sound, Wi-Fi plus Bluetooth and line-in connectivity, support for many streaming services, voice control, and it goes as loud as you'll ever need it to. Compared to the regular Sonos Era 100, the SL version drops voice control, but a lot of people can live with that.
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This is the company's flagship smart speaker with hi-res audio, Wi-Fi and touchscreen. It comes in black or the white shade pictured (in fact, you can read all about it in our WiiM Sound review) but what you need to know is that we really like its detailed sound and touchscreen — and for this money, we like those things even more.
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…and here's the cheaper version. No touchscreen it's true, but the Sound Lite offers connectivity as excellent as its full-fat sound, and that includes its hi-res 24-bit/192kHz playback. It can also connect to Google Cast and Alexa multi-room systems, or you could stream directly from Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, TIDAL, Qobuz, Deezer and more. On top of this, it sports a 3.5mm jack input, which is always a good thing if you want to hook it up to external audio kit.
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More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
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