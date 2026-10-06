Earlier this year, I ran a blind speaker test with some of the greatest portable models around, but only one stood atop the podium: the Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2. However, despite the speaker impressing test participants with its imposing bass and excellent attention to detail, its high price has prevented me from regularly recommending it. Luckily, though, that's no longer the case, because right now, you can grab the Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2 for $99.99 (was $129) and just £79.95 (was £119.95) in the Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days sale.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale US

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale UK

In my blindfolded Bluetooth speaker showdown, four participants ranked some of the very best models around without the influence of brand names, appearances, and any other preconceptions. Even with rivals from the likes of JBL and Ultimate Ears, Bose was able to emerge victorious, with listeners highlighting the SoundLink Micro Gen 2's low-end thump, impressive dynamics, sparkling highs, and solid instrument separation.

For such a small speaker, its confident sound is seriously commendable. And at this price, I couldn't recommend it enough. Be sure to scroll on down to find the best deals on the Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2, and learn about its feature-set, design perks, and more.

Today's best Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2 deal in the US

Save 22% Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon In the US, you can score a substantial 22% off the Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2. This small yet mighty model boasts impeccably detailed sound for such a small speaker, with aptX support for higher-res listening and customizable EQ. It's also an absolute beauty, highly waterproof, and ultra-compact, making it easy to take on the go. This deal currently applies to the Dewdrop Mint colorway only.

Today's best Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2 deal in the UK

Save 33% Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2: was £119.95 now £79.95 at Amazon If you're in the UK, you're getting an awfully good deal here. You can snag 33% off one of the best small speakers around, taking it below the £80 mark. With premium, detailed audio, a sleek and compact build, and aptX support for higher-res streaming, you really can't go wrong with the Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2. This deal currently applies to the Petal Pink colorway only.

When I reviewed the Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2, I was full of praise for its clean, precise audio, excellent waterproofing, and ultra-compact design. But one thing held it back from scoring highly: its steep asking price. But now, I think it's truly a strong, value-for-money option.

Sonically, it's a great all-rounder. You can give it a beautifully balanced signature, with punchy bass, rich mids, and articulate treble, or you can go all-in on a bass-heavy sound that's ideal for more energetic tracks. In fact, this model's bass performance was a big reason for its victory in my blindfolded test, with a number of our participants finding it to supply more full-bodied and dynamic low-end output than rivals like the JBL Go 5.

But it excels beyond sound, with a rugged yet attractive build, IP67 dust and waterproofing (making it ideal for listening to music in the shower), a decent 12 hours of battery life, and customizable EQ. I also really like the fabric strap, which makes it easy to attach the speaker to a bag, bike, shower head...you name it.

With excellent audio, a top-tier design, and now, a great price, it's all too easy for me to recommend the Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2. In fact, I might just have to go and grab one for myself now...don't miss this deal!

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