We're into the day two of Amazon Prime Day and, not to startle you, but it's only a two-day event — which means today is the final day.

Maybe today is the day you kit out your home for what I like to call 'cosy season' (although I would, I'm a Brit and the nights are drawing in) or at least in time for friends to swing by this festive season. Wouldn't it be great to have a top music and TV setup to show off?

Allow me to present WiiM. You've probably heard of the likable Californian wireless home audio firm, but in case you haven't, it makes Hi-Res Audio certified, Wi-Fi and touchscreen-enabled smart speakers. And a great example of such a speaker is the WiiM Sound: now $239.20 (was $299) in the US, or £249 (was £299) in the UK.

I heard these speakers shortly after their release last summer, as a stereo pair but also as rear channels in a home cinema setup that also comprised the WiiM Sub Pro and Elipson Prestige Facet II 24F passive towers. I watched a key section of Dune: Part 2. I can tell you that, purely owing to the independent volume readings on each WiiM Sound's screen, I prefer them to using to Sonos Era 100s in a similar setup.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

That WiiM Sound pricing still a bit rich for the blood? The smaller WiiM Sound Lite (which doesn't have the touchscreen, but is still gorgeous — and is still bigger than a Sonos Era 100) is now just $183 (was $229) in the US, or £189 (was £229) in the UK.

I'll do a big ol' roundup of US and UK deals below, because there's a fair bit to get through. But know this: WiiM has been a name to watch for quite some time now, and its products have rated highly in our reviews (which I'll attach, to the relevant products). Also, the company's product lineup is only expanding.

At these prices, some of which are new lowest-seen fees, they're well worth investing in.

Today's best WiiM deals, US

Hop down to the UK deals

Save 20% ($59.80) WiiM Sound: was $299 now $239.20 at Amazon For the uninitiated (that's fine, we're all here to learn!) this is a smart speaker with hi-res audio, Wi-Fi and touchscreen, and it comes in black or white. You can read all about it in our WiiM Sound review. However, the main thing to know is this: this is its lowest-seen price, according to our price trackers. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($33.80) WiiM Pro Music Streamer: was $169 now $135.20 at Amazon This nifty bit of kit adds seamless streaming with AirPlay 2 and Google Cast to your speakers — so your stereo system is about to get a major upgrade. You're also getting wireless streaming at up to 24-bit/192 kHz music (read: audiophile-grade hi-res stuff) on both digital and analog outputs, via its digital optical or Coax output. Need more info? You'll find it in our WiiM Pro Music Streamer review. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($71.85) WiiM Sub Pro Smart Wireless Subwoofer With Roomfit™ Bass, White: was $479 now $407.15 at Amazon What is it? A wireless subwoofer with WiiM's Roomfit Bass technology. What do you do? Plug it in, get online, tap 'RoomFit' in the app, stay quiet and let AI dial-in perfect bass for your listening room. Then, just select your main WiiM speakers/amp in the app (or plug an RCA sub-out) and you've got yourself a sub-enhanced system, friend. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best WiiM deals, UK

Save 17% (£50) WiiM Sound: was £299 now £249 at Amazon This is the company's flagship smart speaker with hi-res audio, Wi-Fi and touchscreen. It comes in black or white (in fact, you can read all about it in our WiiM Sound review) but what you need to know is that we really like its detailed sound and touchscreen — and for this money, we like those things even more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% (£40) WiiM Wiim Sound Lite Smart Speaker, Multi-Room Wireless Speaker, Black: was £229 now £189 at Amazon …and here's the smaller version, although make no mistake, it's still bigger than the Sonos Era 100. No touchscreen but the Sound Lite offers connectivity as excellent as its full-fat Sound, and that includes its hi-res 24-bit/192kHz playback. It can also connect to Google Cast and Alexa multi-room systems, or you could stream directly from a plethora of services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, TIDAL, Qobuz, Deezer and more. On top of this, it sports a 3.5mm jack input, which is always handy if you may want to hook it up to external audio kit. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% (£40) WiiM Pro Plus : was £249 now £209 at Amazon Want to upgrade your stereo system with Hi-Res streaming, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Smart Control without replacing said stereo speakers? Have a look at the WiiM Pro Plus. Think streaming your music from iOS and Mac devices, or your TV's audio from Apple TV. Or enjoy Google Cast streaming music, TV audio, podcasts, and more from hundreds of Google Cast-enabled apps to multiple audio devices simultaneously. WiiM Pro Plus also allows you to wirelessly stream up to 24-bit/192 kHz music on both digital and analog outputs. It's a huge upgrade for the money. Read more Read less ▼

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK