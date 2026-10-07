My top tip as an audio editor is to upgrade to WiiM's hi-res wireless multi-room speakers this Prime Day — here's why
WiiM is the top Sonos alternative, and the deals don't come any better
We're into the day two of Amazon Prime Day and, not to startle you, but it's only a two-day event — which means today is the final day.
Maybe today is the day you kit out your home for what I like to call 'cosy season' (although I would, I'm a Brit and the nights are drawing in) or at least in time for friends to swing by this festive season. Wouldn't it be great to have a top music and TV setup to show off?
Allow me to present WiiM. You've probably heard of the likable Californian wireless home audio firm, but in case you haven't, it makes Hi-Res Audio certified, Wi-Fi and touchscreen-enabled smart speakers. And a great example of such a speaker is the WiiM Sound: now $239.20 (was $299) in the US, or £249 (was £299) in the UK.
I heard these speakers shortly after their release last summer, as a stereo pair but also as rear channels in a home cinema setup that also comprised the WiiM Sub Pro and Elipson Prestige Facet II 24F passive towers. I watched a key section of Dune: Part 2. I can tell you that, purely owing to the independent volume readings on each WiiM Sound's screen, I prefer them to using to Sonos Era 100s in a similar setup.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
That WiiM Sound pricing still a bit rich for the blood? The smaller WiiM Sound Lite (which doesn't have the touchscreen, but is still gorgeous — and is still bigger than a Sonos Era 100) is now just $183 (was $229) in the US, or £189 (was £229) in the UK.
I'll do a big ol' roundup of US and UK deals below, because there's a fair bit to get through. But know this: WiiM has been a name to watch for quite some time now, and its products have rated highly in our reviews (which I'll attach, to the relevant products). Also, the company's product lineup is only expanding.
At these prices, some of which are new lowest-seen fees, they're well worth investing in.
Today's best WiiM deals, US
For the uninitiated (that's fine, we're all here to learn!) this is a smart speaker with hi-res audio, Wi-Fi and touchscreen, and it comes in black or white. You can read all about it in our WiiM Sound review. However, the main thing to know is this: this is its lowest-seen price, according to our price trackers.
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And here's its slightly smaller sibling! It's still bigger than the Sonos Era 100 mind (a product it was clearly meant to rival — so why not check out our Sonos Era 100 vs WiiM Sound Lite feature, to see how well it squares up?) but with this discount, you could be creating a lovely little hi-res wireless multi-room music ecosystem for a lot less.
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This nifty bit of kit adds seamless streaming with AirPlay 2 and Google Cast to your speakers — so your stereo system is about to get a major upgrade. You're also getting wireless streaming at up to 24-bit/192 kHz music (read: audiophile-grade hi-res stuff) on both digital and analog outputs, via its digital optical or Coax output. Need more info? You'll find it in our WiiM Pro Music Streamer review.
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What is it? A wireless subwoofer with WiiM's Roomfit Bass technology. What do you do? Plug it in, get online, tap 'RoomFit' in the app, stay quiet and let AI dial-in perfect bass for your listening room. Then, just select your main WiiM speakers/amp in the app (or plug an RCA sub-out) and you've got yourself a sub-enhanced system, friend.
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Today's best WiiM deals, UK
This thing is the powerful streaming amp you never knew you needed, with a small footprint and heaps of connectivity. No corresponding deal in the US sadly, so if you're in the UK, you're in luck! To learn more about it, my advice would be to read my colleague's ode to The WiiM Amp Ultra, penned a few months ago (when it was also on sale), in which he calls it "an amazing streaming amp for this price", praising its solid metal finish and commenting that "most importantly, it sounds excellent, and there's support for nearly every music service you could want."
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This is the company's flagship smart speaker with hi-res audio, Wi-Fi and touchscreen. It comes in black or white (in fact, you can read all about it in our WiiM Sound review) but what you need to know is that we really like its detailed sound and touchscreen — and for this money, we like those things even more.
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…and here's the smaller version, although make no mistake, it's still bigger than the Sonos Era 100. No touchscreen but the Sound Lite offers connectivity as excellent as its full-fat Sound, and that includes its hi-res 24-bit/192kHz playback. It can also connect to Google Cast and Alexa multi-room systems, or you could stream directly from a plethora of services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, TIDAL, Qobuz, Deezer and more. On top of this, it sports a 3.5mm jack input, which is always handy if you may want to hook it up to external audio kit.
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Want to upgrade your stereo system with Hi-Res streaming, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Smart Control without replacing said stereo speakers? Have a look at the WiiM Pro Plus. Think streaming your music from iOS and Mac devices, or your TV's audio from Apple TV. Or enjoy Google Cast streaming music, TV audio, podcasts, and more from hundreds of Google Cast-enabled apps to multiple audio devices simultaneously. WiiM Pro Plus also allows you to wirelessly stream up to 24-bit/192 kHz music on both digital and analog outputs. It's a huge upgrade for the money.
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More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
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