There aren't many tech products that I'd feel confident shoving in my rucksack for a lake retreat, but the JBL Flip 7 is an exception — and now it's on offer with its price slashed to just $109.95 (was $149.95) as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

Although the Amazon offer isn't available in the UK, there's a similarly excellent discount at Very where you can find the speaker for just £99 (was £129).

But what exactly makes it so good? Well, it's seriously rugged, with a soft plastic and cloth design that's not only waterproof but also very hard-wearing. I've had my model for over a year, and my recent trip saw it dropped in a river and on the floor, used next to an open fire, and taken into the shower. After all this, it still looks (and sounds) brand new.

Today's best rugged speaker deal

Save $40 JBL Flip 7: was $149.95 now $109.95 at Amazon The JBL Flip 7 is the ultimate portable speaker if you want something that's going to last. It's waterproof and seriously rugged, with swappable attachments that include a carabiner and carrying strap. It also delivers excellent sound for the price, with punchy bass, good volume, and up to 14 hours of battery life.

Save £30 JBL Flip 7: was £129 now £99 at very.co.uk There's no Amazon discount for UK shoppers at the moment, but you can still score the JBL Flip 7 at a discount over at Very. Free home delivery is included as well.

The JBL Flip 7 sits right at the top of our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers on the market right now. It's impressively compact, with what our tester calls "unbelievable sound quality" and "top-tier durability".

As an owner of a model myself, I'm inclined to agree. It's easily the most versatile and convenient speaker in my collection, and my go-to for any situation where I need great speaker sound away from home.

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