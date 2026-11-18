Build some holiday magic: the 12 best Lego sets to gift in 2026, picked by a lifelong fan
From Star Wars to Technic with Ideas, Speed Champions, and Botanicals in between
With dozens of themes to build and hundreds of individual sets to choose from, picking the right Lego set to gift this holiday season isn't easy. Even if you're shopping for someone who's one with the Force, loves vehicles, or wants to expand their floral collection, narrowing down the options can be tricky. But that's where I come in, as TechRadar's resident Lego expert.
I've built dozens upon dozens of Lego sets, have plenty scattered around my home, and regularly cover the latest drops for TechRadar. And throughout 2026, Lego has served up some fantastic new additions to its lineup while keeping plenty of fan favorites around. That includes more sets designed for display, but also plenty that have elements that come to life if you opt to play.
And that's part of what makes Lego such a great gift. Yes, there’s the initial unboxing and seeing what you’ll be building, but there’s also the build process, something you can opt to do individually or, with select sets, use a companion app to build with someone else.
So whether you're shopping for a seasoned builder, someone who's never picked up a Lego brick before, or simply want to surprise and delight someone, I've got you covered. From Star Wars and Technic to Ideas, Art, and Botanicals, I've hand-picked over a dozen Lego sets that I think will deliver a smile and a fantastic building experience this holiday season.
I've built some of these myself, while others I've seen up close; either way, each has something that makes it stand out. And you'll notice a few retailers, including Amazon and Lego direct, based on price and where the sets are in stock.
'Bricktastic' Lego Gift ideas
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.