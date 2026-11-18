With dozens of themes to build and hundreds of individual sets to choose from, picking the right Lego set to gift this holiday season isn't easy. Even if you're shopping for someone who's one with the Force, loves vehicles, or wants to expand their floral collection, narrowing down the options can be tricky. But that's where I come in, as TechRadar's resident Lego expert.

I've built dozens upon dozens of Lego sets, have plenty scattered around my home, and regularly cover the latest drops for TechRadar. And throughout 2026, Lego has served up some fantastic new additions to its lineup while keeping plenty of fan favorites around. That includes more sets designed for display, but also plenty that have elements that come to life if you opt to play.

And that's part of what makes Lego such a great gift. Yes, there’s the initial unboxing and seeing what you’ll be building, but there’s also the build process, something you can opt to do individually or, with select sets, use a companion app to build with someone else.

So whether you're shopping for a seasoned builder, someone who's never picked up a Lego brick before, or simply want to surprise and delight someone, I've got you covered. From Star Wars and Technic to Ideas, Art, and Botanicals, I've hand-picked over a dozen Lego sets that I think will deliver a smile and a fantastic building experience this holiday season.

I've built some of these myself, while others I've seen up close; either way, each has something that makes it stand out. And you'll notice a few retailers, including Amazon and Lego direct, based on price and where the sets are in stock.

'Bricktastic' Lego Gift ideas

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