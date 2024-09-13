Lego creates life-size, drivable McLaren P1 that uses almost 343,000 Technic pieces and can hit 40mph

McLaren and Lego have a long history of partnerships, with the unlikely duo teaming up on a number of highly complicated kits, including 1:8 scale versions of the Senna GTR and MCL36 F1 race car.

But now, the relationship has been taken to the next level, with a 1:1 Lego replica of the famous P1 arriving on the scene that uses a staggering 342,817 Lego Technic pieces (yes, someone actually counted), as well as a combination of Technic batteries and a small EV battery to power it.

Far from simply being an amazing model for crowds to gawp at, both McLaren and Lego’s engineers set about creating eight motor packs, each consisting of 96 Lego Power function motors, which means the car features a total of 768 Lego motors that allow it to hit up to 40mph.

That’s not bad, especially given the fact that the entire thing weighs 1,220Kg, which is only around 200kg lighter than the actual McLaren P1 – complete with big, fat twin-turbocharged V8 and hybrid system installed.

Clearly faced with a lot of boring rainy days, it took the 23 specialists from both Lego and McLaren 8,344 hours of development and construction to complete. Although it doesn’t say how many cups of tea and chocolate biscuits they got through.

To prove that the 1:1 replica actually works, the team stuck McLaren Formula 1 Team driver Lando Norris in the hot seat and asked him to put in a hot lap of Silverstone’s famous race circuit (above), where the car completed all 3.66 miles without falling apart.

Brick by boring brick

As publicity stunts go, this is one of the most intricate we’ve ever seen. Despite featuring the wheels, steering wheel and the steel chassis of the original, the rest of the build is fashioned from Technic elements, including 11 that were moulded specifically for this model.

Granted, it is designed to help shift more Lego Technic McLaren P1 1:8 scale model sets ($449.99 / £389.99 / €449.99 / AU$699.99, if you're interested) before Christmas, but it’s also testament to how seriously these Technic guys take their models.

Even tackling the 1:8 McLaren P1 kit is an undertaking in itself, as it consists of 3,893 pieces that create a seven-speed gearbox, a V8 piston engine and working suspension, among others.

There’s no word on whether Lego is going to release the instruction manual for the 1:1 scale model, which is a shame, as it feels like the cheapest way to own a P1.