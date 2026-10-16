Lego's 2026 Advent Calendars are here, and there are six new sets to explore. The Lego City calendar is the traditional option, centered around Santa's workshop, with elves, toys, Mr and Mrs Claus, and snowman figurines. The box transforms into a scene onto which the completed models can sit — a perfect addition to your Holiday decorations.

Marvel and Star Wars fans are catered for, too, with calendars that include fan-favorite characters with a festive twist. There's Doctor Doom angrily enjoying his candy cane, Spider-Man on skis, and Mandalorian, Moff Gideon and Grogu all sporting Holiday sweaters.

Finally, there are a couple more child-focused options; a festive-themed Lego Friends calendar, and a Disney calendar that turns into a board game. The latter includes princesses and their sidekicks kitted out in their holiday best (Cinderella's Gus has antlers), plus buildable scenes like a gingerbread castle and train set.

If you head to Amazon there are also a number of previous years' calendars still available to purchase — including some classics like the Harry Potter sets. Because they're just numbered 1-25 they'll work just as well this year as the year they launched in.

Lego's Advent calendars have proven themselves reliably popular year-in, year-out, and some of the 2026 sets are already showing as sold out in some places. So although it might feel a bit premature to be planning for the holidays in mid-October, now is actually quite a smart time to buy. Scroll down for a roundup of your Lego Advent calendar options available to buy now...

US Lego Advent calendars

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Previous years' calendars

UK Lego Advent calendars

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Previous years' calendars

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