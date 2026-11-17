A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away … Star Wars first arrived on the big screen, and we're quickly approaching a major milestone: the 50th anniversary of A New Hope in 2027. And whether you're shopping for someone who's been a fan since the very beginning, grew up with the prequels, or discovered the galaxy through The Mandalorian and the phenomenon that's Baby Yoda, there's no shortage of fantastic gifts to choose from.

Of course, one of the best gifts you can give a Star Wars fan is an experience. A trip to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland or Walt Disney World is pretty hard to beat, and with a new Star Wars exhibition opening at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute, there's another way to get up close with the galaxy far, far away. But if a trip to Batuu or Philadelphia isn't in the cards, there are plenty of ways to bring some of that magic home.

From Lego sets and lightsabers to an Owala water bottle featuring the Millennium Falcon, and even the closest thing you can get to having a BDX droid roaming around your home, there's something for just about every Star Wars fan. And with so much to choose from, finding the perfect gift can feel like navigating an asteroid field.

But that's where I come in. As a lifelong Star Wars fan, I've been searching the galaxy both near and far for the best of the best gifts. I'm mixing classic Star Wars favorites with some exciting newcomers, including items inspired by this year's The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Whether you're looking for something to display, build, play with, or use every day, these are my favorite finds to bring a little bit of the Force to your holiday season.

Star Wars Gift Ideas

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