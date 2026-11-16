I've always associated The Legend of Zelda series with the colder months of the year. Well, that's typically when I end up playing them, at any rate. The games almost always play host to delightfully atmospheric woodland environments — their often eerie, off-kilter nature in my view is best experienced as the year comes to a close. Preferably with a blanket and a hot chocolate.

When it comes to gifts this Holiday season, I'm sure many of you are eyeing up The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo Switch 2. However, the wonderful remake is just the tip of the spear when it comes to the iconic series celebrating its 40th anniversary right now. There are plenty of Zelda-related gifts to shop for right now — I'll be mostly prioritizing gifts and toys that you can buy for under $50. Though you'll also find links (hehe) to some of the best recent Zelda games further down the page.

I've been a massive Zelda fan ever since having my little mind blown by The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past on my cousin's Super Nintendo as a wee lad. And the series has meant a lot to me since then. Now, I'm combining that love with five years' expertise in covering gaming tech — on the hardware and software front — to curate a comprehensive The Legend of Zelda gift guide for you this Holiday season.

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Written by Written by Rhys Wood Social Links Navigation Buying Guides Editor I've been covering, testing, and recommending gaming hardware and software at TechRadar for over half a decade now. More importantly for this guide, though, is that I'm a huge fan of The Legend of Zelda. I've leveraged my love of the franchise to curate this guide of gaming gifts, which includes everything from the latest Zelda titles to fun puzzles and toys for all ages.

Perfect gifts for Zelda lovers

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