007 First Light composers Joe Henson and Alexis Smith share their stance on AI being used in video games

Henson says AI music "creation" is trained on existing music, "so you’re never going to get anything original"

Smith says it will be a "sad day" when companies choose AI over real human composers

007 First Light composers Joe Henson and Alexis Smith have voiced their opinion on AI being used in video games and believe the day companies start replacing humans will be a "sad" one.

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming about their inspirations for the game's soundtrack, Henson and Smith, known as the duo The Flight, made their stance on AI being used as a replacement for human creativity very clear.

"We feel art is only interesting if it is made by real people, informed by their experiences of life," Henson said. "AI music 'creation' is all trained on existing music, so you’re never going to get anything original."

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Smith agreed, saying that while they haven't come up against the AI issue yet, he suggested it's inevitable because of the growing interest in the technology.

"Unfortunately, the time is going to come when it is cheaper and quicker to use an AI model to create a score than employ people like us, and so there will be some companies who choose that path," Smith said.

"That will be a sad day for us, and I really feel sorry for new composers entering the industry up against that."

TechRadar also recently spoke with Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2 composer Jack Wall, who echoed a similar sentiment to Henson and Smith, saying, "AI is not an artist."

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"Machines can never be artists as they aren’t human," said Wall. "The entire purpose of art is to be a human form of communication. Full stop."

The Flight’s soundtrack for 007 First Light is nominated in the Best Original Video Game Score category at the Ivors Composer Awards, which are taking place at Grosvenor House in London on November 17, 2026.