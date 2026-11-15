007 First Light composers Joe Henson and Alexis Smith define what makes a great video game score

Smith says, "A great game score should make the player feel like they are part of the story"

They say a great Bond soundtrack is defined by its "escapist elements" and

007 First Light composers Joe Henson and Alexis Smith have explained what they think defines a great video game soundtrack, in particular, a James Bond score.

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming, where the pair also discussed how they adapted their signature synth and acoustic hybrid styles to fit the traditional Bond aesthetic, Henson said, "We always look out for modern, thematic scores, with a unique take on action genres," to work with.

The Bond theme is one of the most iconic pieces of cinema music of all time, with Smith saying the music "must make the player feel like they are inhabiting the universe of James Bond."

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"A James Bond score has to have all those escapist elements we talked about before," Smith said, referring to "spy craft, intrigue, action and romance."

As for a memorable game score in general, Smith said the overall vibe needs to transport the player into the narrative and make it feel believable.

"A great game score should make the player feel like they are part of the story; giving atmosphere to the locations, humanity to the characters, and developing as they play through the story, the interactivity hidden but powerful," he explained.

The musical duo, known as The Flight, also believe that a score is another means to emphasise a game's story, with Smith saying, "A score needs to enrich and intensify the story and heighten emotional or exciting moments in the game."

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He added, "The music should also galvanise the player to move forwards and keep them entertained without being draining or too overwhelming."

Henson continued, saying characters and locations always have their own recurring themes, which not only bolster the narrative, but also "gives familiarity" to the player.

"Game stories are likely to be completed over a matter of weeks rather than in one sitting," he said, "so this is even more important to get the player quickly back into the world after some days out."

In the same interview, Henson and Smith explained how a young James Bond was "harder than it looks" because they had to avoid using iconic melodies before the player earned his 007 status.

The Flight’s soundtrack for 007 First Light is nominated in the Best Original Video Game Score category at the Ivors Composer Awards, which are taking place at Grosvenor House in London on November 17, 2026.