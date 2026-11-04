The big day is almost here. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is about to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 tomorrow, which means we're due a restock of the beautiful Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition of the console. If you're still on the hunt for one yourself, I'll be bringing you all the latest stock updates right here, as more consoles are expected at retailers over the next few days.

The good news is that restocks have been confirmed this week. In the US, we know that the Switch 2 will be available on November 5 at Best Buy and Target. There should be some availability at Walmart too, but not until at least November 6. Other retailers are to be confirmed, although it's likely they will get involved as more consoles arrive on the game's release day.

As for the UK, the limited-edition Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 has been popping up in and out of stock over the last few weeks, but I'm expecting a bigger batch to be available on launch day. I think that the ones to keep an eye on for the best chance of bagging the console are Amazon, Argos, and Smyths Toys.

Whatever happens over the next few days, I'm ready to bring you all the latest on restocks and availability. Below, you'll find all the key retailer links to bookmark and follow, as well as live updates from me as I track every restock as and when it happens.