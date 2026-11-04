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Nintendo Switch 2 - Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition restocks live — latest updates as more consoles are expected this week

Get ready for a Zelda 40th Switch 2 restock from November 5

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The big day is almost here. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is about to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 tomorrow, which means we're due a restock of the beautiful Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition of the console. If you're still on the hunt for one yourself, I'll be bringing you all the latest stock updates right here, as more consoles are expected at retailers over the next few days.

Nintendo Switch 2 - The Legend of Zelda 40th anniversary edition restocks

Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

1. US restock quick links
2. UK restock quick links
3. Live updates

The good news is that restocks have been confirmed this week. In the US, we know that the Switch 2 will be available on November 5 at Best Buy and Target. There should be some availability at Walmart too, but not until at least November 6. Other retailers are to be confirmed, although it's likely they will get involved as more consoles arrive on the game's release day.

As for the UK, the limited-edition Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 has been popping up in and out of stock over the last few weeks, but I'm expecting a bigger batch to be available on launch day. I think that the ones to keep an eye on for the best chance of bagging the console are Amazon, Argos, and Smyths Toys.

Whatever happens over the next few days, I'm ready to bring you all the latest on restocks and availability. Below, you'll find all the key retailer links to bookmark and follow, as well as live updates from me as I track every restock as and when it happens.

Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 — US restock quick links

Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 — UK restock quick links

LIVE: Latest Updates

Here's what we know about GameStop

Checking the listing page for the Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 on GameStop shows that it will only be available in-store when it restocks. If you click the button and enter your details, you should see any nearby availability, though your best bet is to head into a store from tomorrow to see if consoles are in stock.

Any news on Walmart?

A recent Reddit post suggested that Walmart would not get any more Zelda Switch 2 consoles until at least November 6, as the retailer was struggling to fulfil all existing preorders. Once that date passes though, there's a chance any remaining consoles will be put up for sale, so if you want to buy from Walmart, I'd keep an eye on them from Friday.

Nintendo Store in the US has stock on the way

It's been relatively quiet on the official Nintendo Store in the US since the first wave on Zelda 40th consoles dropped. The latest update from the House of Mario confirms that more inventory is on the way, although a date has not been announced. I expect it will be on or around November 5, though, so it'll be one to keep an eye on tomorrow.

And here's our review

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake

(Image credit: Nintendo)

And the game doesn't only look good, it's phenomenal to play, too. Josie gave it the full five stars in our The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time review. Have a read here if you need to build up your excitement any more ahead of the launch tomorrow.

We've been talking a lot about the limited edition hardware, but what about the game?

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time releases very soon, and it looks like an excellent remake with shiny new graphics and a few new features.

You can see it in action with the official overview trailer below:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube
Watch On

Is a Target restock definitely happening?

Zelda 40th Switch 2 listing on Target

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide / Target)

Unfortunately, the best answer I can provide right now is: potentially.

For a very brief moment, the retailer updated its listing page for the Zelda Switch 2 to state that an in-store restock was planned for November 5, with online sales to follow on November 6. That's now been removed, though, so it's unclear if that's still the plan.

Either way, I'll be keeping an eye out for updates — and you can do the same using the link below.

One for the night owls...

If you're caught up in the Ocarina of Time excitement and want a copy on the stroke of midnight, Best Buy will be holding late-night store openings for the launch. As part of that, the retailer has confirmed it will have limited availability of some of the 40th anniversary items, including the Switch 2 console. It could be your best chance to get one if you have a local store that's taking part in the midnight launch

Welcome to our live coverage

The Switch 2 Zelda Ocarina Remake controller next to the full Switch 2 Zelda Ocarina Remake console in its dock

(Image credit: Nintendo)

With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time almost upon us, it's been confirmed that several retailers will have fresh stock of the limited-edition Nintendo Switch 2 - Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition on launch day. I'll be here to bring you live updates as soon as it's available to buy so you can bag yourself a shiny new console. First up, here's the current state of play,

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