For the sixth consecutive time, the IIHF Women's World Championship comes down to a showdown between arch-rivals USA and Canada. Although the side north of the border has historically dominated the rivalry, their neighbours are firmly in the ascendency, and have now won nine of their past 10 meetings. Canadaian stopper Ann-Renee Desbiens, however, has been the tournament's standout goaltender.

Eight of the 10 top scorers at the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship are in the USA roster, with reigning IIHF Player of the Year and PWHL No.1 overall pick Caroline Harvey leading the way with six goals an nine assists. Only Hilary Knight has more goals (seven) and Taylor Fox has more assists (12). Canada's Jessie Eldridge sneaks in at No.9 with three goals and five assists.

Team Canada's progress through the tournament hasn't always been easy, Finland and Czechia having pushed them close, but like USA they're yet to be beaten in Denmark. That's some achievement, given they're right at the beginning of a rebuild under new coach Kori Cheverie, icons Marie-Philip Poulin and Jocelyne Larocque having likely departed the international stage for good, and with Blayre Turnbull out of action.

They did, however, get the better of the 2026 Winter Olympics gold medallists in the first of their pre-tournament tune-ups, Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey scoring the winning goals in a feisty 5-3 encounter. USA's Kirsten Simms, Tessa Janecke, Hannah Bilka and Joy Dunne, however, then scored without reply in a statement 4-0 victory two days later.

While Canada have been peerless in the power play, USA's scoring efficiency is second to none.

Read on as we explain how to watch IIHF Women's World Championship final 2026 for free, as the tournament concludes with USA vs Canada.

Can you watch IIHF Women's World Championship final 2026 for free? Yes. IIHF Women's World Championship final 2026 is free-to-air in several countries: 🇩🇰 Denmark: DRTV

🇩🇪 Germany: MagentaTV

🇨🇿 Czechia: ČT Sport Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch USA vs Canada for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch IIHF Women's World Championship final 2026 live streams from anywhere

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How to watch IIHF Women's World Championship final 2026 live streams in the US

NHL Network is showing the IIHF Women's World Championship final in the US.

If you don't have NHL Network as part of your cable plan or have cut the cord, you can find it on most reputable OTT cable alternatives.

Sling TV offers NHL Network as part of its Sports Extra add-on. It costs $11/month, added to your choice of base Sling plans. If you add it to the Essentials, plan, for example, you'll pay $31/month total.

A costlier but more extensive cable alternative is Fubo, which includes NHL Network alongside more than 290 other channels on its Elite plan. It costs $98.99/month but new users get a FREE 5-day Fubo trial.

If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch USA vs Canada on your usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch IIHF Women's World Championship final 2026 live streams in Canada

In Canada, the IIHF Women's World Championship final is being shown on TSN1 and TSN4.

TSN+ offers streaming access to TSN channels, with prices starting at CA$24.99/month or CA$174.99/year.

If you aren't in Canada for the game, simply use a VPN to tune in to your free hockey streams from overseas.

Watch IIHF Women's World Championship final 2026 live streams in UK

Viewers in the UK will need to subscribe to IIHF.TV in order to watch the IIHF Women's World Championship final.

A pass costs €22 (~£18.35).

Outside the UK? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch IIHF Women's World Championship final 2026 live streams in Australia

Ice hockey fans looking to watch the IIHF Women's World Championship final from Australia can do so via the IIHF.TV streaming platform.

A pass costs €22 (~AU$35.90).

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your IIHF.TV account.

What is the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship final start time? The scheduled IIHF Women's World Championship final 2026 start time on Monday, November 16 is 7pm CET local time in Herning, which is 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT. That's 5am AEDT in Australia on Tuesday, November 17.

What is the USA vs Canada head-to-head? Canada have won 107 of their 199 previous encounters with USA. USA have won 89, and one game ended in a tie.

Can I watch IIHF Women's World Championship final 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream the World Championship. For example, Sling TV and Fubo in the US and TSN in Canada. You can also stay up-to-date with the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship on the IIHF's official social media channels on Instagram (@IIHFHockey), Facebook (IIHFHockey) and the IIHF YouTube channel (@IIHF).