How to watch USA vs Canada: International Friendly 2026 Live Streams & TV Channels

USA vs Canada: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

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Kick-off: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Wed) / 11am AEDT (Wed)

Watch USA vs Canada live streams as two upwardly mobile CONCACAF nations go head-to-head in an intriguing friendly between two near neighbors. Wisconsin's Canucks boss Jesse Marsch leads his adopted country against the nation of his birth.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have been in fine form this international break, beating Peru (4-1), Chile (4-2) and Mexico (3-0) with aplomb. New York Red Bulls sensation Julian Hall scored in all three games, the 18-year-old becoming the third player in history to bag in their first three USMNT appearances, with Poch selecting an experimental squad. It is exactly what was needed after a disappointing end – a crushing 4-1 defeat by Belgium after Folarin Balogun's red-card reversal – to an otherwise promising World Cup.

Canada head into this fixture on the back of their own wins against Chile (1-0) and Peru (2-0), following a first passage to the knockout rounds of the World Cup. Marsch, seldom backward in coming forward about criticizing the US, will look for his side to continue a six-game unbeaten run inside 90 minutes against CONCACAF opposition. Record scorer Jonathan David should again start up front, along with LAFC winger Jacob Shaffelburg, who bagged a brace against Peru.

Here's where to watch USA vs Canada live streams online from anywhere – starting with FREE trial options.

Can I watch USA vs Canada for free?

Though there are no dedicated free live streams to watch USA vs Canada in the US, there are some OTT streaming options with free trials if you've cut the cord.

TNT is showing the game with English-language commentary and the linear TV channel is offered by certain OTT cable alternatives such as YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Both have 3-day free trials.

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How to watch USA vs Canada live streams in the US

Coverage of USA vs Canada is shared between TNT, HBO Max and Peacock.

TNT is available on many cable plans, or you can stream directly from HBO Max with a Standard plan that costs $18.49/month or $184.99/year. That also gives you access to USA vs Canada action via TNT.

If you're a cord cutter, Sling TV is an OTT service that carries TNT via its Sling Orange package ($4.99 a day, $14.99 a week, $45.99 a month).

Alternatively, TNT is also carried by YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, both of which offer a 3-day free trial to new users.

If you want Spanish commentary, via Telemundo, Peacock Premium plans start from $12.99 a month, or $129.99 a year.

You can also watch if you take out a 30-day trial of Walmart+ for $1, which includes Peacock access as a membership benefit.

Get a VPN like NordVPN to watch your regular US stream if you're not at home right now.

How to watch USA vs Canada live streams in Canada

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If you're based in Canada, you can watch a USA vs Canada live stream on TSN1 and OneSoccer.

The main TSN plan costs CA$29.99 per month, which also includes TSN+. If you’re a cord cutter, you can instead choose TSN+, priced at CA$8 per month or CA$80 per year.

OneSoccer can be purchased for CA$19.99, which gives you 60 days of access. Alternatively, a month costs CA$14.99. It is also available via a Fubo subscription.

Not in Canada right now? Get a VPN like NordVPN to watch your regular stream.

Can I watch USA vs Canada live streams in UK or Australia

Unfortunately, as it stands, USA vs Canada doesn't have a broadcaster in the UK or Australia.

In any of these countries on vacation from the US? Remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back in to your preferred soccer coverage wherever you are.

What is the USA vs Canada head-to-head? The USA and Canada have met on a soccer field 44 times previously. The USMNT have won 20 to Canada's 13, with 11 draws. Canada have won the past two encounters, in September 2024 and March 2025, but the USA won the two games before that.