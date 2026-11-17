In Brief Ireland vs Kosovo will kick off at 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET on Tuesday, November 17. 📺 Stream Ireland vs Kosovo free on RTÉ Player (Ireland) 🌎 Unlock your stream with NordVPN (77% off RIGHT NOW)

Find out how to watch Ireland vs Kosovo for free from anywhere in the world as the two countries go head-to-head in the Nations League.

After a narrow defeat to group winners Austria, Ireland enter this final game knowing that only a victory will be enough to leapfrog Kosovo into second and secure a promotion play-off spot and boost their seeding for the Euro 2026 qualifiers.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side lost the reverse fixture 1-0 but have been superb at home in recent years. They are unbeaten in their last 10 games in Ireland and will believe they have the firepower to overcome a Kosovo side that has scored just one goal in their last three matches.

Currently second in the group, Kosovo know a point will be enough to claim a play-off place. However, they will be without the influential figure of Juventus' Edon Zhegrova due to injury; a major blow given their struggles to create and convert chances. Therefore, Franco Foda may well ask his team to rely on their defensive strengths to quieten the crowd in the Aviva Stadium, frustrate Ireland and secure the one point they need.

Watch Ireland vs Kosovo for FREE

Ireland vs Kosovo is free-to-air in Ireland.

🇮🇪 Ireland: RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player

Outside Ireland? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream – find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Ireland vs Kosovo live streams from anywhere

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Your Quick Guide to stream Ireland vs Kosovo with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇮🇪 Connect to Ireland – Open the NordVPN app and select an Irish server. ▶️ Head to RTÉ Player – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Watch Ireland vs Kosovo for free.

🇺🇸 How to watch Ireland vs Kosovo in the US

Ireland vs Kosovo is being shown on FuboTV, specifically the Fubo Sports Network 4 channel.

You can get a free five-day trial for FuboTV, which is available from $88.99 per month.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Ireland vs Kosovo in the UK

Prime Video will show Ireland vs Kosovo in the UK.

To watch you will need to fork out a £2.49 pay-per-view fee.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access a free Ireland vs Kosovo stream.

🇨🇦 How to watch Ireland vs Kosovo in Canada

The Ireland vs Kosovo game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

Prices start at CA$24.99/month, and DAZN also holds the right to the Premier League, Champions League and NFL.

Outside Canada? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Ireland vs Kosovo in Australia

Ireland vs Kosovo is available to watch on beIN Sports Connect in Australia.

A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial, and the service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your beIN Sports account.

Ireland vs Kosovo: Q+A

What time does Ireland vs Kosovo kick-off? The scheduled Ireland vs Kosovo kick-off time on Tuesday, November 17 is 7.45pm GMT local time in Dublin, which is 11.45am PT / 2.45pm ET. That's 6.45am AEDT on Wednesday, November 18 in Australia.

What is the Ireland vs Kosovo head-to-head? These two sides have only met previously on one occasion. That came earlier in the group stage when Kosovo secured a 1-0 victory over Ireland.

Can I stream Ireland vs Kosovo for free with a VPN? Yes. As mentioned above, RTÉ Player in Ireland and Klan Kosova in Kosovo are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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