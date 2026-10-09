How to watch Greece vs England: FREE live Streams and TV Channels for 2027 Women's World Cup play-off first leg

Greece vs England: Friday, October 9 at 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET / 3.30am AEDT (Sat)

FREE Stream: ITVX (UK)

Abroad? Use NordVPN to unblock your free stream

Watch Greece vs England in the first leg of their 2027 Women's World Cup play-off, as the Lionesses travel to Crete looking to take a big step towards next summer's tournament in Brazil.

Sarina Wiegman's side were forced into the play-offs after they were pipped to top spot in Group A3 by Spain — the teams having traded the latest European and world crowns, respectively — on goal difference. It means England must negotiate this two-legged tie against Greece, with the return fixture at Leicester's King Power Stadium on Tuesday, before facing Slovakia or Ukraine home and away in November and December if they progress. England are heavy favorites and sit 55 places above 59th-place Greece in the FIFA world rankings, so they will expect to take a lead into the second leg. This week, Wiegman called up experienced midfielder Ella Toone to replace the injured Lucy Bronze, while captain Leah Williamson returns to the squad after missing the previous camp due to injury.

This evening's fixture at Pankritio Stadium is the first-ever senior meeting between Greece and England, which could be ominous for the hosts. The Lionesses are unbeaten in their past 41 fixtures when facing an opponent for the first time, winning 34 of those games, but Vasilis Spertos' side will approach this game with nothing to lose. They won all four of their Group C4 matches, beating Faroe Islands and Georgia home and away, and are aiming to reach a major tournament for the first time in their history.

Read on to find out how to watch Greece vs England live stream from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Greece vs England for FREE? Fans in the UK can watch Greece vs England live and for free on ITV1 and ITVX. Just sign up for a free ITVX account to stream the match on your mobile, desktop or via the ITV app. Not in the UK? If you're usually based in the UK but abroad for Greece vs England, we recommend NordVPN to unblock your geo-restricted stream.

How to watch Greece vs England from anywhere

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Can I watch Greece vs England live streams in the USA, Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, Greece vs England is not being broadcast live in the USA, Canada or Australia.

If you're in any of these countries, we recommend using NordVPN to stream Greece vs England for free on ITVX.

What is the Greece vs England kick-off time? Greece vs England kicks-off at 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET. That's 3.30am AEDT on Saturday for fans in Australia.

When is the second leg of Greece vs England? The second leg of Greece vs England is on Tuesday, October 13 at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. Kick-off for that game is 7.30pm BST / 2.30pm ET / 5.30am AEDT (Wed).

When is the 2027 Women's World Cup? The 2027 Women's World Cup takes place next summer in Brazil, between June 24 and July 25. In total, 32 teams will qualify for the tournament.