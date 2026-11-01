How to watch Tonga vs Samoa: FREE live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Pools B & C decider in Rugby League World Cup 2026

Watch Tonga vs Samoa in the final game of the Rugby League World Cup 2026 Pools B & C, at Western Sydney Stadium, as two fierce rivals seek to reach the semi-finals. With Tonga already qualified, any victory is enough for Samoa, who will also qualify if they avoid defeat by 46 points or fewer.

Overview You can watch Tonga vs Samoa on Sunday, November 1 with kick-off at 4.05am ET / 9.05am GMT / 8.05pm AEDT Watch Tonga vs Samoa FREE on 7plus (AUS)

Stream on Premier Sports (US/CAN/UK)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 75%)

Tonga have been in the box seat since beating England 30-12 in their opening game of the pool, the Pacific Islanders' subsequent 36-0 victory over Lebanon guaranteeing a spot in the semi-finals. Halfback Isaiya Katoa was superb against England and the 22-year-old returns today after missing the at-times clunky win against Lebanon. Mate Ma'a Tonga will be determined to record a third pool victory here to guarantee they avoid tournament favorites Australia in the last four, while also ensuring vital bragging rights over their fierce rivals. They lost the 2021 quarter-final and want revenge.

To join their fellow Pacific Islanders in the semi-finals, Samoa have to win or avoid defeat by 46 points or fewer. Toa Samoa's 78-4 walloping of France in their opening fixture, followed by a no less impressive 64-6 victory over co-hosts Papua New Guinea, means they have a healthy points difference lead over rivals England to take the second spot in the combined Pools B & C. England only beating Papua New Guinea 34-12 helped their cause, too. Francis Manuleleua featured in the NRL Grand Final a few weeks ago for Newcastle but the second-row will see this as arguably the bigger game – a viral flag-waving video of the 22-year-old celebrating victory over Tonga at the last World Cup proves as much.

Here's how to watch Tonga vs Samoa from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Watch Tonga vs Samoa for FREE

Tonga vs Samoa is free on 7plus in Australia. 7plus requires an account with a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2006)

Outside Australia today? NordVPN can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Tonga vs Samoa live streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual Tonga vs Samoa stream. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Rugby League World Cup Deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free

✅ Unlocks 7plus



Get NordVPN and stream Tonga vs Samoa live from anywhere.

How to watch Tonga vs Samoa live streams in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Tonga vs Samoa live on Premier Sports, which is showing all 18 games of the men's Rugby League World Cup 2026.

A full tournament pass is available for just $25.

Abroad today? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Tonga vs Samoa live streams in Australia

Tonga vs Samoa is live on free-to-air Channel 7 in Australia, while you can stream the match via 7plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch Tonga vs Samoa as if you were back home.

How to watch Tonga vs Samoa live streams in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch Tonga vs Samoa for free on Sky Sport NZ, with live coverage on Sky Sport 1.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Tonga vs Samoa live streams in the UK

UK-based fans can watch Tonga vs Samoa on Premier Sports 2.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Away from home? Unlock your Tonga vs Samoa stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Tonga vs Samoa live streams in Canada

Tonga vs Samoa is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, with savings available for longer-term plans.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Tonga vs Samoa start time? The Tonga vs Samoa kick-off time is at 8.05pm AEDT local time in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, November 1. That's 4.05am ET in the US, 9.05am GMT in the UK.

What is the Tonga vs Samoa head-to-head? Tonga and Samoa have met on 22 previous occasions. Tonga have won 10 to Samoa's 11, with one draw. The teams met at the quarter-final stage of the last Rugby League World Cup, with Samoa winning a 20-18 classic. They also won in October 2025, 34-6 at the Pacific Cup.

Can I watch Tonga vs Samoa on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).

What are the Tonga vs Samoa teams? Tonga: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Robert Toia 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Tuimoala Lolohea 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Salesi Foketi 10. Jason Taumalolo (c) 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Siua Wong 13. Tyson Frizell Interchange: 14. Soni Luke 15. Stefano Utoikamanu 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Taniela Paseka 18. Leka Halasima 19. Latu Fainu Reserves: 20. Paul Alamoti 21. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 22. Sione Katoa Samoa: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Brian To'o 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Sualauvi Faalogo 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Jarome Luai (c) 8. Francis Molo 9. Benaiah Ioelu 10. Junior Paulo (c) 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Francis Manuleleua Interchange: 14. Jazz Tevaga 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Shawn Blore 17. Ata Mariota 18. Clayton Faulalo 19. Ronald Volkman Reserves: 20. Pasami Saulo 21. Enari Tuala 22. Deine Mariner