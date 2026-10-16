How to watch Samoa vs France for FREE: Live streams for Rugby League World Cup 2026 game

Watch Samoa vs France in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup as both sides kick off their campaigns, at the Western Sydney Stadium. And, for Toa Samoa, it's their big chance to prove that their runners-up performance at the 2021 tournament was no fluke.

The Samoans smashed their way through to the semi-finals where they shocked hosts England with a dramatic Golden Point win. However, the spirited loss to Australia in the subsequent final signaled a poor run of form for the Samoans – they've won only a single game of international rugby league since, albeit the majority coming against the sports heavyweight sides. NRL stars such as Jarome Luai, Brian To'o and Stephen Crichton will be keen to put that right at the first time of asking in this tournament.

You have to go back 20 years for the last time France beat Samoa in a rugby league international, and the No.11-ranked team in the world will need something pretty special to do likewise on Friday and give themselves an outside chance of making it through to the knockouts. In the Rabbitohs Latrell Siegwalt, they boast their own NRL talent, while 12 of their matchday 19 play for either Catalans Dragons or Toulouse Olympique in the Super League. Could that cohesion hold the key for a massive upset?

Here's how to watch Samoa vs France from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Can you watch Samoa vs France for free?

Yes. Every game of the Rugby League World Cup is being shown on free-to-air Seven Network and 7plus in Australia – including this Samoa vs France showdown.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Samoa vs France for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Samoa vs France live streams

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How to watch Samoa vs France live streams in the USA

Rugby league fans in the US can watch Samoa vs France on Premier Sports, which is showing all 18 games of the men's 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

A full tournament pass is available for just $25.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Samoa vs France live streams in Australia

The free-to-air 7mate channel is showing Samoa vs France on Australian television, with live streaming available via 7plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the Toa Samoa vs Les Chanticleers as if you were back home.

How to watch Samoa vs France live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing Samoa vs France on the Sky Sport 2 channel.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Samoa vs France live streams in the UK

Samoa vs France is available to watch on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Away from home? Unlock your Rugby League World Cup stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Samoa vs France live streams in Canada

Samoa vs France is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, but you'll get a lot more bang for your buck if you're willing to commit to a longer period and pay upfront, with a six-month subscription costing CA$79.99 and a 12-month subscription available for CA$139.99.

Premier Sports is also home to Top14, Nations Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Six Nations and Rugby Championship rugby.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Samoa vs France start time? The Samoa vs France kick-off time is at 5.45pm AEDT local time in Sydney, Australia on Friday, October 16. That's 2.45am ET in the US and 7.45am BST in the UK.

What is the Samoa vs France head-to-head? The rugby league teams of Samoa vs France have contested only five competitive games. Samoa have won four and France one. The last time they met was at the previous World Cup, where Samoa came out comprehensive victors by 62-4.

Can I watch Samoa vs France on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).

What are the Samoa vs France teams? Samoa 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2. Brian To'o, 3. Izack Tago, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Deine Mariner, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Jarome Luai (c), 8. Francis Molo, 9. Benaiah Ioelu, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Connelly Lemuelu, 12. Jermaine McEwen, 13. Francis Manuleleua. Replacements: 14. Jazz Tevaga, 15. Spencer Leniu, 16. Shawn Blore, 17. Sualauvi Fa'alogo, 18. Ata Mariota, 19. Clayton Faulalo France 1. Arthur Mourgue, 2. Benjamin Laguerre, 3. Latrell Siegwalt, 4. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, 5. Leo Darrelatour, 6. Cesar Rouge, 7. Theo Fages, 8. Romain Navarrete, 9. Benjamin Garcia (c), 10. Lambert Belmas, 11. Arthur Romano, 12. Mathieu Jussaume, 13. Julian Bousquet. Replacements: 14. Amir Bourouh, 15. Tiaki Chan, 16. Jordan Dezaria, 17. Mathieu Cozza, 18. Thomas Lacans, 19. Louis Grossemy