How to watch Papua New Guinea vs Samoa for FREE: Live streams for Rugby League World Cup 2026 game

Watch Papua New Guinea vs Samoa in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup pool stage as Toa Samoa seek to effectively book their place in the semi-finals having already built up a massive points difference following their 78-4 destruction of France last weekend.

It was a devastating display from Ben Gardiner's side who so desperately wanted to show that making the final four years ago was no fluke. 14 tries was certainly one way to answer any critics pointing to their very ordinary run of form since that day in Manchester. 23-year-old Sualauvi Fa'alogo of the NRL's Melbourne Storm crossed the line four times in only his third appearance in national colors, while Sydney Roosters' Ben Ioelu scored twice and Stephen Crichton kicked 11 goals alongside his single try.

Co-hosts PNG also made the ideal start to the tournament thanks to a 42-18 win over Lebanon with seven tries of their own and, bringing the action to home turf at Port Moresby, will have high hopes of an upset and a first ever win over the Samoans. In coach Jason Demetriou they have a vastly experienced rugby brain in charge, and he has five NRL players of his own among the squad. Could they 'do a Tonga' and produce a RLWC win against a nation two sides above them in the world rankings?

Here's how to watch Papua New Guinea vs Samoa from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Can you watch Papua New Guinea vs Samoa for free?

Yes. Every game of the Rugby League World Cup is being shown on free-to-air Seven Network and 7plus in Australia – including this Papua New Guinea vs Samoa showdown.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Papua New Guinea vs Samoa for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Papua New Guinea vs Samoa live streams

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How to watch Papua New Guinea vs Samoa live streams in the US

Rugby league fans in the US can watch Papua New Guinea vs Samoa on Premier Sports, which is showing all 18 games of the men's 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

A full tournament pass is available for just $25.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Papua New Guinea vs Samoa live streams in Australia

The free-to-air Channel 7 is showing Papua New Guinea vs Samoa on Australian television, with live streaming available via 7plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the Kumuls vs Toa Samoa as if you were back home.

How to watch Papua New Guinea vs Samoa live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing Papua New Guinea vs Samoa on the Sky Sport 2 channel.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Papua New Guinea vs Samoa live streams in the UK

Papua New Guinea vs Samoa is available to watch on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Away from home? Unlock your Rugby League World Cup stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Papua New Guinea vs Samoa live streams in Canada

Papua New Guinea vs Samoa is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, but you'll get a lot more bang for your buck if you're willing to commit to a longer period and pay upfront, with a six-month subscription costing CA$79.99 and a 12-month subscription available for CA$139.99.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Papua New Guinea vs Samoa start time? The Papua New Guinea vs Samoa kick-off time is at 2.25pm local time in the Papua New Guinea capital of Port Moresby on Saturday, October 24. That's 12.25am ET in the US, 5.25am BST in the UK and 3.25pm AEDT in Australia.

What is the Papua New Guinea vs Samoa head-to-head? The rugby league teams of Papua New Guinea and Samoa have only played each other three times, with Samoa winning each encounter.

Can I watch Papua New Guinea vs Samoa on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).

What are the Papua New Guinea vs Samoa teams? Papua New Guinea 1. Morea Morea, 2. Robert Derby, 3. Zac Laybutt, 4. Nene Macdonald, 5. Dudley Dotoi, 6. Gairo Voro, 7. Bailey Biondi-Odo, 8. Epel Kapinias, 9. Edwin Ipape, 10. Luca Moretti, 11. Rhyse Martin (c), 12. Nixon Putt, 13. Jack De Belin. Replacements: 14. Finley Glare, 15. Liam Horne, 16. Valentine Richard, 17. Khaiya Waiembi, 18. Rodrick Tai, 19. Josh Feledy Samoa 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2. Brian To'o, 3. Izack Tago, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Sualauvi Fa'alogo, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Jarome Luai (c), 8. Francis Molo, 9. Benaiah Ioelu, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Connelly Lemuelu, 12. Jermaine McEwen, 13. Francis Manuleleua. Replacements: 14. Jazz Tevaga, 15. Spencer Leniu, 16. Shawn Blore, 17. Ata Mariota, 18. Clayton Faulalo, 19. Ronald Volkman