How to watch Tonga vs Lebanon for FREE: Live streams for Rugby League World Cup 2026 game

Tonga celebrate a try during their win over England

Watch Tonga vs Lebanon live streams in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup as the Pacific Islanders aim to follow-up their stunning win over England with another victory against The Cedars, in both teams' second group fixture.

Overview Tonga vs Lebanon takes place on Friday, October 23 with kick-off at 5.05am ET / 10.05am BST / 8.05pm AEDT Watch Tonga vs Lebanon FREE on 7Plus (AUS)

Stream on Premier Sports (US/CAN/UK)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 75%)

Tonga head to Parramatta's CommBank Stadium full of confidence after their brilliant 30-12 victory against Brian McDermott's team in Perth last Saturday. The stars of the show were Haumole Olakau’atu, who touched down twice, and Dolphins half-back Isaiya Katoa as the team ranked No.5 in the world showed they can be a serious force at this tournament. A win over Lebanon would put them in a strong position to qualify in the top two of the six-team combined Group B and C table but they will have to do so without Katoa, after the NRL star was ruled out with an ankle injury. He is expected to return for the final group game against Samoa next weekend, but Latu Fainu steps in at half-back for the clash in Parramatta.

Lebanon were quarter-finalists at the past two World Cups, losing to Tonga at that stage in 2017, but they already face an uphill battle to progress beyond the group phase following a 42-18 defeat by Papua New Guinea in their opening match. The Cedars went in at half-time only 18-12 behind, but two tries within seven minutes of the restart took the game away from them. Wigan Warriors star Abbas Miski touched down twice against Papua New Guinea but remains on the bench, while Moustafa Dirani starts at hooker in place of Yehya Ayache.

Here's how to watch Tonga vs Lebanon from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Can you watch Tonga vs Lebanon for free?

Yes! Every game of the Rugby League World Cup 2026 is being shown live on free-to-air Seven Network and 7Plus in Australia, including Tonga vs Lebanon.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch Tonga vs Lebanon for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Tonga vs Lebanon live streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual Tonga vs Lebanon stream. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

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Get NordVPN and stream Tonga vs Lebanon live from anywhere.

How to watch Tonga vs Lebanon live streams in the USA

Tonga vs Lebanon will be broadcast on Premier Sports in the US, which is showing all 18 games of the men's Rugby League World Cup 2026.

A full tournament pass is available for just $25.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Tonga vs Lebanon live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, the 7Plus streaming service is showing Tonga vs Lebanon live and for free. Channel 7 will also have live coverage of the game on Australian television at no cost.

You just need to create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042) to access 7Plus.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch Tonga vs Lebanon as if you were back home.

How to watch Tonga vs Lebanon live streams in New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand can watch Tonga vs Lebanon live on Sky Sport NZ, with coverage available on Sky Sport 1.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to access their home streaming service.

How to watch Tonga vs Lebanon live streams in the UK

UK-based fans wanting to watch Tonga vs Lebanon can catch the game on Premier Sports, who are showing the action on Premier Sports 2.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront.

Away from home? Unlock your Rugby League World Cup 2026 stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Tonga vs Lebanon live streams in Canada

Tonga vs Lebanon is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, but you'll get a lot more bang for your buck if you're willing to commit to a longer period and pay upfront, with a six-month subscription costing CA$79.99 and a 12-month subscription available for CA$139.99.

Premier Sports is also the home of the Top14, Nations Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Six Nations and Rugby Championship, for those wanting their rugby union fix.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Tonga vs Lebanon start time? The Tonga vs Lebanon kick-off time is 8.05pm AEDT local time in Parramatta, Australia, on Friday, October 23. That's 2.05am PT / 5.05am ET in the US and 10.05am BST in the UK.

What are the Tonga vs Lebanon teams? Tonga: Lehi Hopoate, Sione Katoa, Tolutau Koula, Paul Alamoti, Jojo Fifita, Tuimoala Lolohea, Latu Fainu, Addin Fonua-Blake, Salesi Foketi, Stefano Utoikamanu, Haumole Olakau'atu, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: Soni Luke, Taniela Paseka, Leka Halasima, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Talatau Amone, Robert To'ia. Lebanon: Jacob Kiraz, Tony Francis, Michael Gabrael, Jordan Samrani, Jason Saab, Khaled Rajab, Alex Conti, Jaxson Rahme, Moustafa Dirani, James Roumanos, Tony Sukkar, Mikael Ibrahim, Alex Twal. Interchange: Yehya Ayache, Tupou Francis, Jalal Bazzaz, Khalil Rahme, Joseph Nohra, Abbas Miski.

What is the Tonga vs Lebanon head-to-head? Tonga have faced Lebanon once at the men's Rugby League World Cup, with the Pacific Islanders edging a tight quarter-final 24-22 in 2017.

Can I watch Tonga vs Lebanon on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).