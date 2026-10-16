Back-to-back champions Bordeaux's European Rugby Champions Cup title defense begins against early Gallagher PREM leaders Gloucester on Friday, in the first of 12 Matchday 1 ties across three days. L'Union haven't got off to the best of starts domestically, but that hasn't tended to affect their European form, whereas Jac Morgan has supercharged the Cherry and Whites.

Glasgow Warriors, the only EPCR team yet to taste defeat this term, kick off their campaign at Sale on Saturday, while Top 14 leaders and competition favorites Toulouse are up against Exeter on Sunday.

Leinster's quest to secure the trophy in Leo Cullen's final season begins with a trip to Clermont, while Connacht, back in Europe's top-tier tournament after a four-year absence, return to EPCR action against Saracens. Challenge Cup winners Montpellier have a chance to show they've got what it takes with an opening round showdown against Bath.

There will be emotional scenes as La Rochelle host tournament debutants Johannesburg Lions barely 24 hours after the South African side's lock Hyron Andrews passed away. The 31-year-old fell after an accident at the team hotel and couldn't be revived. There will be a minute's silence to honor Andrews, after the Lions elected to play in their teammate's honor

Here's how to watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2026/27 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the Matchday 1 EPCR fixtures below.

European Rugby Champions Cup 2026/27 schedule

Click to see more ▼ (All times UK) Matchday 1 Friday, October 16

8pm – Gloucester vs Bordeaux Bègles Saturday, October 17

1pm – Sale vs Glasgow Warriors

1pm – Pretoria Bulls vs Stade Francais

3.15pm – Clermont vs Leinster | FREE on France TV

3.15pm – Stormers vs Bristol

5.30pm – Connacht vs Saracens

5.30pm – La Rochelle vs Johannesburg Lions

8pm – Munster vs Racing 92

8pm – Bath vs Montpellier Sunday, October 18

1pm – Pau vs Leicester Tigers

3.15pm – Toulouse vs Exeter Chiefs | FREE on France TV

5.30pm – Northampton Saints vs Cardiff | FREE on S4C (at 10.05pm BST)

Can you watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2026/27 for free?

Yes. Select European Rugby Champions Cup games are shown on free-to-air France 2 in France each matchweek, with live streaming available via France TV.

Free EPCR coverage is also available via S4C in the UK, albeit on tape-delay, with streaming available via BBC iPlayer.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch EPCR 2026/27 games for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2026/27 live streams

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How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2026/27 live streams in the US

In the US, all 63 games of the 2026/27 European Rugby Champions Cup campaign are available to live stream on FloRugby.

A subscription costs $39.99 on a rolling monthly basis that can be cancelled at any time. Or, for top value, commit to a whole year and pay the equivalent of $12.99 per month ($155.99 total for the year).

Outside the US for a game? Use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2026/27 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Other)

All 63 games of the 2026/27 European Rugby Champions Cup are being shown on Premier Sports in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150/year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

However, games involving Welsh club Cardiff are shown in full on tape delay on free-to-air Welsh-language channel S4C, with live streaming available via BBC iPlayer.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2026/27 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

The dedicated EPCrugby.tv streaming platform is showing all 63 games of the 2026/27 European Rugby Champions Cup in Australia.

A full season pass costs €49.99 (~AU$80).

You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2026/27 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, all 63 games of the 2026/27 European Rugby Champions Cup campaign are available to watch on FloRugby.

A subscription starts at CA$39.99/month, or CA$155.88 if you pay for a year up front. You also get access to the URC and Gallagher PREM Rugby.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

European Rugby Champions Cup 2026/27 FAQs

When is the European Rugby Champions Cup 2026/27 final? The European Rugby Champions Cup 2026/27 final is set to take place on Saturday, May 22, 2027 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, France.

Can I follow European Rugby Champions Cup 2026/27 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has a streaming platform that you can access through a mobile app or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the key European Rugby Champions Cup 2026/27 moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@EuropeanRugbyChampionsCup), YouTube (@InvestecChampionsCup) and Facebook (@EuropeanRugbyChampionsCup).