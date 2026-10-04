NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, October 5 (game #946)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, October 4 (game #945).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #946) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Oh well, too bad, what a shame

NYT Strands today (game #946) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BONE

SCUM

HOOD

TREAT

CURB

TURN

NYT Strands today (game #946) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #946) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: bottom, 3rd column • Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #946) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #946, are…

ALAS

BUMMER

SUCKS

BOOHOO

UNFORTUNATE

SORRY

SPANGRAM: SADTROMBONE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

I was thrilled to get a Spangram First yesterday but there was absolutely no chance of spotting it today — congratulations if you were smart enough to see it.

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I was totally puzzled by the theme, so I took a hint — but ALAS didn’t help me much.

Fortunately, I managed to connect BUMMER (not a word I was expecting to see in a game of Strands) and from here managed to make my sad SORRY way around the board. BOOHOO me.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, October 4, game #945)

PONG

FROGGER

ASTEROIDS

CENTIPEDE

SCRAMBLE

SPANGRAM FIRST: ARCADEGAMES