NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, October 5 (game #1212)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, October 4 (game #1211).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1212) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PARENT

ADVISORY

EXPLICIT

CONTENT

CHESS

PLEASE

MESSAGE

GRAPHIC

STRONG

SAPPHIRE

SUGGESTIVE

SERENE

PEACEFUL

IRONING

SLOAN

PLACID

NYT Connections today (game #1212) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Relaxed contentment

Relaxed contentment GREEN: Adult warnings

Adult warnings BLUE: A stiff word in common

A stiff word in common PURPLE: You can’t own these hidden words

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1212) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CALM

CALM GREEN: ADJECTIVES FOR MATURE CONTENT

ADJECTIVES FOR MATURE CONTENT BLUE: KINDS OF BOARDS

KINDS OF BOARDS PURPLE: ENDING IN WAYS TO TEMPORARILY ACQUIRE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1212) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1212, are…

YELLOW: CALM: CONTENT, PEACEFUL, PLACID, SERENE

CONTENT, PEACEFUL, PLACID, SERENE GREEN: ADJECTIVES FOR MATURE CONTENT: EXPLICIT, GRAPHIC, STRONG, SUGGESTIVE

EXPLICIT, GRAPHIC, STRONG, SUGGESTIVE BLUE: KINDS OF BOARDS: ADVISORY, CHESS, IRONING, MESSAGE

ADVISORY, CHESS, IRONING, MESSAGE PURPLE: ENDING IN WAYS TO TEMPORARILY ACQUIRE: PARENT, PLEASE, SAPPHIRE, SLOAN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Back in the 1990s many hip-hop albums — or at least those that were deemed dangerous — carried PARENT ADVISORY stickers on them warning parents and carers of the contents of their children’s record store purchases. Naturally, like all warnings it backfired and the stickers helped sales of these so-called offensive products rather than leading to wholesome blasphemy- and cursing-free music.

I mention this because seeing PARENT, ADVISORY, GRAPHIC and MESSAGE I came close to building a group honoring that strange moment in pop-culture history.

Having said that, I was almost on the right track with the green group of ADJECTIVES FOR MATURE CONTENT.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, October 4, 2026, game #1211)

YELLOW: CONSIDERABLE AMOUNT: BUNCH, HEAP, LOT, STACK

BUNCH, HEAP, LOT, STACK GREEN: TABLE TENNIS NEEDS: BALL, NET, PADDLE, TABLE

BALL, NET, PADDLE, TABLE BLUE: PARTS OF A JUDGE COSTUME: COLLAR, GAVEL, ROBE, WIG

COLLAR, GAVEL, ROBE, WIG PURPLE: SILENT ____: AUCTION, FILM, PARTNER, TREATMENT