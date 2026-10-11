NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, October 12 (game #1219)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, October 11 (game #1218).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1219) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CALAMARI

MANDARIN

STATE

ABBREVIATION

NICKNAME

HANDLE

SHAPE

WEATHER

CONDITION

CONTRACTION

SITUATION

BEAR

ALKYLAMIDE

STAND

ELISION

MELAMINE

NYT Connections today (game #1219) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Where we’re at

Where we’re at GREEN: Put up or shut up

Put up or shut up BLUE: Brief words

Brief words PURPLE: As seen on letters and packages

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1219) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STATUS

STATUS GREEN: TOLERATE

TOLERATE BLUE: WORD SHORTENINGS, OFTEN

WORD SHORTENINGS, OFTEN PURPLE: WORDS MADE USING U.S. POSTAL ABBREVIATIONS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1219) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1219, are…

YELLOW: STATUS: CONDITION, SHAPE, SITUATION, STATE

CONDITION, SHAPE, SITUATION, STATE GREEN: TOLERATE: BEAR, HANDLE, STAND, WEATHER

BEAR, HANDLE, STAND, WEATHER BLUE: WORD SHORTENINGS, OFTEN: ABBREVIATION, CONTRACTION, ELISION, NICKNAME

ABBREVIATION, CONTRACTION, ELISION, NICKNAME PURPLE: WORDS MADE USING U.S. POSTAL ABBREVIATIONS: ALKYLAMIDE, CALAMARI, MANDARIN, MELAMINE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Living and growing up outside of the US put me at a disadvantage for today’s purple group — although I am still not sure I would have seen it even if I was based in the States. Kudos if you did.

I managed to get through without making any mistakes, but this was one of those games where I got by on hunches and luck and never had a strong hold on what the group categories might be.

ELISION was a word that I had not heard of before, but ABBREVIATION, CONTRACTION and NICKNAME all seemed to go together, so I took a chance. I have since discovered that it means “omission of one or more sounds, vowels, consonants, or whole syllables from a word or phrase to make speech faster and easier". Yes folks, it’s a good ‘un.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, October 11, 2026, game #1218)

YELLOW: PUT TO USE: APPLY, HARNESS, UTILIZE, WIELD

APPLY, HARNESS, UTILIZE, WIELD GREEN: MONTHLY BILLS: CABLE, ELECTRICITY, INTERNET, PHONE

CABLE, ELECTRICITY, INTERNET, PHONE BLUE: THINGS YOU MIGHT FIND IN A GLOVE COMPARTMENT: GLOVES, ICE SCRAPER, MAP, REGISTRATION

GLOVES, ICE SCRAPER, MAP, REGISTRATION PURPLE: ENDING IN GAMBITS: EMPLOY, PATRICK, PERUSE, SYNTACTIC