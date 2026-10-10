NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, October 11 (game #1218)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, October 10 (game #1217).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1218) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HARNESS

MAP

PERUSE

PHONE

GLOVES

CABLE

APPLY

PATRICK

ELECTRICITY

WIELD

ICE SCRAPER

UTILIZE

EMPLOY

REGISTRATION

SYNTACTIC

INTERNET

NYT Connections today (game #1218) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Deploy

Deploy GREEN: Paid off 12 times a year

Paid off 12 times a year BLUE: Hidden in your car

Hidden in your car PURPLE: Final risks

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1218) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PUT TO USE

PUT TO USE GREEN: MONTHLY BILLS

MONTHLY BILLS BLUE: THINGS YOU MIGHT FIND IN A GLOVE COMPARTMENT

THINGS YOU MIGHT FIND IN A GLOVE COMPARTMENT PURPLE: ENDING IN GAMBITS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1218) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1218, are…

YELLOW: PUT TO USE: APPLY, HARNESS, UTILIZE, WIELD

APPLY, HARNESS, UTILIZE, WIELD GREEN: MONTHLY BILLS: CABLE, ELECTRICITY, INTERNET, PHONE

CABLE, ELECTRICITY, INTERNET, PHONE BLUE: THINGS YOU MIGHT FIND IN A GLOVE COMPARTMENT: GLOVES, ICE SCRAPER, MAP, REGISTRATION

GLOVES, ICE SCRAPER, MAP, REGISTRATION PURPLE: ENDING IN GAMBITS: EMPLOY, PATRICK, PERUSE, SYNTACTIC

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Congratulations if you saw ploy, trick, ruse, and tactic at the end of the four purple tiles.

This wasn’t the only thing that passed me by today.

After successfully getting the four utilities that made up MONTHLY BILLS and the THINGS YOU MIGHT FIND IN A GLOVE COMPARTMENT (I’d add a pack of mints, cheap sunglasses and a scrap of paper with an unknown phone number on it) I floundered over the yellow group, as I was convinced EMPLOY was one of the four.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, October 10, 2026, game #1217)

YELLOW: USEFUL WHEN WRITING A PAPER: DRAFT, NOTES, OUTLINE, THESIS

DRAFT, NOTES, OUTLINE, THESIS GREEN: PRESUME: FIGURE, GATHER, IMAGINE, SUPPOSE

FIGURE, GATHER, IMAGINE, SUPPOSE BLUE: SOCIAL MEDIA SECTIONS: FEED, MESSAGES, NOTIFICATIONS, PROFILE

FEED, MESSAGES, NOTIFICATIONS, PROFILE PURPLE: ___BOXING: BEAT, KICK, SHADOW, UN