A John Deere loader now balances on two wheels without an operator.

Researchers trained the construction machine in simulation before real-world demonstrations.

The loader can spin while maintaining balance on uneven terrain.

A 12,000-pound John Deere construction loader has learned to perform movements normally associated with stunt driving, using artificial intelligence rather than human operators.

Researchers affiliated with ETH Zurich, Blue River Technology, Gravis Robotics and Intel used reinforcement learning and computer simulation to teach a John Deere skid-steer loader to perform autonomous acrobatic manoeuvres previously associated with highly skilled human operators.

They trained the machine to lift itself onto two wheels, maintain balance, navigate uneven surfaces, and execute controlled spins without assistance.

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AI turns construction equipment into an autonomous stunt performer

The John Deere 332G skid-steer loader is an industrial machine designed primarily for moving materials and performing construction work.

Instead of relying on conventional programming, researchers developed an artificial intelligence system that learned suitable movements through repeated training and feedback.

The training process relied on reinforcement learning, a machine learning approach in which an artificial agent improves its decisions through rewards and penalties.

They first trained the control system inside a simulated environment before transferring its learned instructions to the physical construction machine.

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This approach addressed several difficulties associated with automating heavy equipment, particularly machines controlled through complicated hydraulic mechanisms.

Hydraulic systems introduce nonlinear responses, fluid movements, flexible components, and operational delays that make precise automated control considerably more difficult.

The machine's considerable weight also makes physical experimentation dangerous, particularly when testing movements that require lifting its entire body.

Computer simulations allowed researchers to develop and refine control strategies before attempting the same operations using actual construction equipment.

Once transferred, the trained system enabled the John Deere 332G to raise itself onto two wheels without assistance from an operator.

It could subsequently maintain that position while traveling across rough ground and following predetermined movement patterns.

The five-ton loader can balance, spin, and manipulate its bucket

The demonstrations extended beyond balancing, with the autonomous machine performing controlled rotations while maintaining its unusual two-wheel position.

The research team also trained it to move its front bucket repeatedly while balancing, before returning safely onto all four wheels.

These movements require coordinated control of the loader's wheels, hydraulic equipment, and center of gravity during continuous changes in mechanical stability.

The system must therefore adjust its movements while accounting for the machine's changing physical condition and surrounding terrain.

Overall, the study examines how reinforcement learning and simulation-to-reality transfer can automate heavy equipment performing movements.

The findings could have practical implications for construction, mining, and material-handling industries, where automated machinery must operate under demanding physical conditions.

However, the experiments focused on specialized demonstrations rather than establishing that conventional construction operations can already run without human supervision.

For now, the ability to perform such stunts shows how machine learning can control heavy equipment beyond its conventional operating movements.

Whether similar systems can deliver dependable performance during everyday industrial work will require further testing under ordinary operating conditions.

Via Science Robotics

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