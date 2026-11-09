When people think about autonomous vehicles, they tend to picture city streets, motorways, robotaxis or factories. Yet one of the most demanding environments for autonomous technology is somewhere very different: the farm.

Torsten Kreutzer Social Links Navigation Leads emerging technology at John Deere’s Intelligent Solutions Group.

At first glance, a field might appear easier to navigate. There are no traffic lights, relatively little traffic and fewer obvious obstacles. In reality, agriculture presents an extraordinarily complex environment for automation.

A machine needs to distinguish between an object blowing across a field and an animal in its path. It must operate when visibility is reduced by dust or rain and navigate environments such as dense crops, where assumptions developed for road transport do not necessarily apply.

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This is why the rise of the autonomous farm is about much more than removing the driver from the cab.

A smart factory without a roof

A modern farm can increasingly be viewed as a smart factory – but one without a roof. Industrial automation generally operates under controlled conditions. Agriculture does not. Weather, soil conditions and crop development continuously change the operating environment.

At the same time, many agricultural jobs have narrow windows dictated by weather and plant growth. When conditions are right, work needs to happen immediately.

Autonomy has the potential to make these limited windows more productive. For example, autonomous tractors designed for tillage operations can use multiple cameras positioned around the machine to provide a 360-degree view of their surroundings. By combining computer vision, cameras and AI, such machines can navigate the field without requiring somebody to remain continuously in the cab.

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But capturing images is only one part of the challenge. Those images need to become decisions. As images stream from the cameras, a high-speed processor evaluates the visual information. A neural network then classifies what the cameras see and determines whether the area is safe to drive over. In advanced autonomous systems, this type of decision can be made within a fraction of a second.

This illustrates an important point about applied AI: intelligence is valuable when it translates data into a useful decision quickly enough to affect the physical world.

From machine operator to operations manager

Autonomy also changes the role of the person running the farm. Farmers today are entrepreneurs, operations managers and increasingly data managers. Machinery, field and operational data can help them understand what is happening across the business, plan work and make better-informed decisions. As machines become more autonomous, farmers no longer necessarily need to be physically present in every cab to maintain oversight.

Cloud-based platforms provide the connection between the autonomous machine and its operator. Once a machine is positioned appropriately, an autonomous job can be started remotely through an app. Farmers can then access live video, images, data and metrics about the operation and adjust parameters such as speed. If the system identifies an obstacle, job-quality anomaly or machine-health issue, the operator receives a notification and can respond remotely.

The significance is not simply remote control, but remote visibility. Instead of one person being tied to one machine, the farmer can increasingly oversee work as part of a connected operation. The machine performs the task, sensors and cameras observe what is happening, connectivity makes that information available elsewhere, and the farmer remains in control of the wider process.

Autonomy cannot be one-size-fits-all

Agriculture is also remarkably diverse. Farm sizes, field structures, crops, soils and production systems vary significantly. Technology therefore has to combine standardization with enough flexibility to accommodate different operating realities and farmers’ needs.

That applies to adoption as much as operation. Autonomy cannot depend entirely on farmers replacing their existing machinery with new ones. Adoption therefore needs to accommodate both new and existing machines. Some machines can be autonomy-ready from the factory, while retrofit solutions can provide a route for certain existing equipment to adopt the technology.

This matters because the autonomous farm will not arrive overnight. It will emerge incrementally as machines, software, connectivity and data become more closely integrated.

Keeping the human in control

It can be tempting to frame autonomous farming primarily as a story about replacing human labor. That misses the more important change. AI and automation cannot remove weather, biology or economic uncertainty from agriculture. What they can do is help farmers manage that complexity.

An autonomous tractor taking care of tillage does not eliminate the farmer. It changes where human attention is required. Rather than continuously executing one task from inside a cab, the farmer can monitor operations, respond to exceptions and concentrate on decisions elsewhere in the business.

That is perhaps the most important lesson from the autonomous farm for the wider technology industry. Successful automation is not simply about making a machine capable of working without a person beside it. It is about combining AI, sensing, connectivity and human judgement into a system so that each plays to its strengths – giving farmers better information, greater visibility and more time to make the decisions that matter.

More time for what matters

The added value doesn’t just come when the machine drives across the field completely autonomously. AI tools can already ease the burden on farmers during peak work periods. But even with an autonomous tractor, the farmer isn’t completely out of the picture overnight.

He can tackle other tasks during the day while the machine handles soil preparation at night, for example. This helps ease the pressure of tight time constraints to some extent.

The autonomous farm is therefore not a farm without farmers. It is one where machines increasingly handle execution, data provides visibility, and people have more time to make the decisions that matter.

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