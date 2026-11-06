How cutting corporate reporting red tape could help businesses focus on growth

In September 2026, the government announced plans to cut the administrative burden on businesses, freeing them to focus on growth. Its proposals to simplify corporate reporting, including lighter-touch requirements for SMEs and wider audit exemptions, could save businesses more than £450 million a year.

With some companies’ statutory annual reports and accounts now averaging 98,000 words, the reforms reflect a broader push towards more proportionate reporting and less unnecessary administration.

Rob Burlison Social Links Navigation Director of Global Corporate Affairs and Strategic Initiatives at Intuit.

For business leaders, however, simpler reporting should not mean weaker financial discipline. Reducing what a company is required to report is not the same as reducing what it needs to know.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

In fact, this is where the bigger opportunity lies. The debate about reporting reform tends to focus on the burden removed: fewer requirements, less paperwork and lower costs. But its value should also be measured by what businesses can do with the time and attention they get back.

As businesses grow, their financial decisions become more consequential. Leaders need to know when they can afford to hire, where they can invest, how long their cash will last and what changing costs mean for their plans. The less time they spend producing information simply to satisfy a requirement, the more time they can spend using that information to make those decisions.

Using financial information to make strategic decisions

Simpler reporting does not make the underlying financial information any less important. In fact, as a business grows, having an accurate and current view of its finances becomes increasingly valuable.

What a founder could once keep track of themselves – who has paid, what is due and what is coming in – becomes harder to see as customers, suppliers, employees and transactions multiply.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We are also seeing a broader shift towards financial information being captured and managed more regularly. Making Tax Digital, for example, requires sole traders and landlords within its scope to maintain digital records and submit information four times throughout the year, rather than treating tax administration solely as an exercise around an annual deadline.

The opportunity for businesses is to make that information work harder. A current view of the finances can give business owners and accountants a shared understanding of performance, help identify issues sooner and provide a stronger basis for decisions about what comes next.

In that sense, the value of financial information should not be measured only by whether it satisfies a reporting or tax requirement. Its greater value is in helping to make better decisions about the business.

Technology is changing what financial management can do

The shift towards digital reporting also raises a bigger question about technology. If businesses no longer need to spend as much time manually assembling information, what should technology enable them to do instead?

AI is beginning to change the answer.

Connected systems can already bring financial information together and reduce repetitive administrative work. AI tools can go further by helping identify patterns and bringing potential issues to a business owner’s attention earlier, from rising costs and overdue invoices to emerging pressure on cash flow.

The significance is not simply efficiency. It is the possibility of moving from looking backwards at financial information to using it more actively to inform what happens next.

That does not remove the role of human judgement. Quite the opposite. Technology can identify a change in the numbers, but it cannot take responsibility for a decision to hire, invest or change direction. Business leaders still need to exercise judgement, while accountants bring expertise that can help interpret the numbers, test assumptions and understand the choices available.

The future of financial management should therefore not be framed as technology versus human expertise. The more useful question is how technology can give people better information, sooner, so that their expertise can be applied where it matters most.

Making the time saved count

The government has put a figure on what these reforms could save businesses. But the wider opportunity is what businesses can do with the time and attention they get back.

For growing businesses, that could mean spending less time on unnecessary administration and more time understanding cash flow, making investment decisions and planning for what comes next. Better financial information and technology can help, but ultimately it is how leaders use that information that matters.

Reporting reform will not make the financial decisions that come with growth any simpler. But it can give businesses more time to focus on them. If these reforms succeed, that may prove just as valuable as the direct cost savings themselves.

We've featured the best business intelligence platform.

This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/pro/perspectives-how-to-submit