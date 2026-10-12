NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, October 13 (game #1220)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, October 12 (game #1219).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1220) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

EYE

LASH

LIPS

JACKET

TIE

SENSE

CHANGE

BELT

RING

TASTE

CUP

HITCH

CANNON

TETHER

FLAIR

ENDS

NYT Connections today (game #1220) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Very particular

Very particular GREEN: Put together

Put together BLUE: What winners get

What winners get PURPLE: Begin with the opposite of tight

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1220) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DISCERNMENT

DISCERNMENT GREEN: FASTEN

FASTEN BLUE: SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZES

SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZES PURPLE: LOOSE_____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1220) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1220, are…

YELLOW: DISCERNMENT: EYE, FLAIR, SENSE, TASTE

EYE, FLAIR, SENSE, TASTE GREEN: FASTEN: HITCH, LASH, TETHER, TIE

HITCH, LASH, TETHER, TIE BLUE: SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZES: BELT, CUP, JACKET, RING

BELT, CUP, JACKET, RING PURPLE: LOOSE_____: CANNON, CHANGE, ENDS, LIPS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Seeing LIPS, LASH and EYE on the top line of the grid immediately made me think about makeup, but I resisted the temptation to cobble a group together and instead waited to see if I could find anything more concrete.

I stumbled on a Purple First after trying to think about what possible group could contain CANNON and could only come up with weaponry and the phrase “loose cannon”, which chimed with CHANGE, ENDS, and LIPS.

Sadly I ruined my clean run with eight tiles left, as I thought we were looking for ways of strapping items of clothing, so I had BELT instead of TETHER in the group that became FASTEN.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, October 12, 2026, game #1219)

YELLOW: STATUS: CONDITION, SHAPE, SITUATION, STATE

CONDITION, SHAPE, SITUATION, STATE GREEN: TOLERATE: BEAR, HANDLE, STAND, WEATHER

BEAR, HANDLE, STAND, WEATHER BLUE: WORD SHORTENINGS, OFTEN: ABBREVIATION, CONTRACTION, ELISION, NICKNAME

ABBREVIATION, CONTRACTION, ELISION, NICKNAME PURPLE: WORDS MADE USING U.S. POSTAL ABBREVIATIONS: ALKYLAMIDE, CALAMARI, MANDARIN, MELAMINE