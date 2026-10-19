NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, October 20 (game #1227)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, October 19 (game #1226).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1227) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHEVRON

DOCK

BELL

PENCIL

POODLE

WRAP

MINI

MINION

WALRUS

PUPPET

CLOSE

HORSESHOE

ARIAL

STOP

STOOGE

END

NYT Connections today (game #1227) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: It’s all over

It’s all over GREEN: Take the fall for the crime

Take the fall for the crime BLUE: Fancy facial hair

Fancy facial hair PURPLE: Sounds like House of Mouse characters

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1227) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FINISH

FINISH GREEN: LACKEY

LACKEY BLUE: MUSTACHES

MUSTACHES PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF DISNEY CHARACTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1227) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1227, are…

YELLOW: FINISH: CLOSE, END, STOP, WRAP

CLOSE, END, STOP, WRAP GREEN: LACKEY: MINION, POODLE, PUPPET, STOOGE

MINION, POODLE, PUPPET, STOOGE BLUE: MUSTACHES: CHEVRON, HORSESHOE, PENCIL, WALRUS

CHEVRON, HORSESHOE, PENCIL, WALRUS PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF DISNEY CHARACTERS: ARIAL, BELL, DOCK, MINI

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

This was such a horrible game and I came close to failure.

After getting LACKEY relatively easily, I made a mess of FINISH, opting for DOCK instead of STOP; I think I was thinking of things like spaceships coming to the end of their journeys.

For HOMOPHONES OF DISNEY CHARACTERS no logic at all was applied, I just got lucky with my second random guess and got a 'one away'.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, October 19, 2026, game #1226)

YELLOW: SEETHE: BOIL, FUME, RAVE, STEAM

BOIL, FUME, RAVE, STEAM GREEN: ALL TALK: BLATHER, GAS, HOT AIR, WIND

BLATHER, GAS, HOT AIR, WIND BLUE: "MC" THINGS AT MCDONALD'S: FLURRY, MUFFIN, NUGGETS, RIB

FLURRY, MUFFIN, NUGGETS, RIB PURPLE: ENDING IN BIRDS: ALIBIS, BALLOON, ESCROW, MOHAWK