NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, October 19 (game #960)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, October 18 (game #959).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #960) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It’s all Greek to me

NYT Strands today (game #960) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MESSY

FRIED

RICE

GOLD

HEIST

NASTY

NYT Strands today (game #960) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #960) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 8th row • Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #960) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #960, are…

DEITY

DRYAD

FATES

MUSES

FURIES

NYMPH

SATYR

SPANGRAM: MYTHOLOGICAL

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 hints

I have never known a game with so many easily spottable non-game words, and so many impossible-to-spot game words — but then the theme did warn us.

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Initially, I was hoping that the Greek in question would be Greek foods rather than MYTHOLOGICAL words — gyros I know, DRYAD I don’t.

I did make it to the end, but it was a hellish struggle and required three hints. I hope it was easier for you.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, October 18, game #959)

WATCH

SNEAKERS

HEADPHONES

VEST

SUNGLASSES

SPANGRAM: RUNNINGGEAR