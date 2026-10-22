NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, October 23 (game #964)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, October 22 (game #963).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #964) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… None of your beeswax!

NYT Strands today (game #964) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BEAVER

SPRING

NOSE

PRIDE

SPONGY

SITE

VEST

NYT Strands today (game #964) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #964) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 1st row • Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #964) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #964, are…

NOSY

EAVESDROPPING

INQUISITIVE

SNOOPY

PRYING

SPANGRAM: BUSYBODY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Despite not needing any hints, I’m classifying this as a tricky game due to the length of several game words, including the WHOPPING 13-letter EAVESDROPPING.

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INQUISITIVE also caused me some issues connecting it all together.

My main triumph, though, was spotting the Spangram First — an achievement that is not essential to enjoying Strands, but definitely mini-fistpump worthy.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, October 22, game #963)

KINFOLK

OFFSPRING

BLOOD

BRETHREN

ANCESTORS

SPANGRAM: FAMILYTIES