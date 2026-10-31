NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, October 31 (game #1238)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, October 30 (game #1237).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1238) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STAYCATION

GUITAR

DIRTY

KILLER

SICK

DOWNFALL

SHAKEN

UP

TENNIS RACKET

SHAKESPEARE

WICKED

TASSEL

SITCOM

MARIONETTE

DRY

GNARLY

NYT Connections today (game #1238) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Confusing slang

Confusing slang GREEN: Instructions for James Bond’s favorite cocktail

Instructions for James Bond’s favorite cocktail BLUE: A twine in common

A twine in common PURPLE: Begin with canine control

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1238) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WORDS MEANING GOOD THAT SOUND BAD

WORDS MEANING GOOD THAT SOUND BAD GREEN: MARTINI SPECIFICATIONS

MARTINI SPECIFICATIONS BLUE: THINGS WITH STRINGS

THINGS WITH STRINGS PURPLE: STARTING WITH DOG COMMANDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1238) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1238, are…

YELLOW: WORDS MEANING GOOD THAT SOUND BAD: GNARLY, KILLER, SICK, WICKED

GNARLY, KILLER, SICK, WICKED GREEN: MARTINI SPECIFICATIONS: DIRTY, DRY, SHAKEN, UP

DIRTY, DRY, SHAKEN, UP BLUE: THINGS WITH STRINGS: GUITAR, MARIONETTE, TASSEL, TENNIS RACKET

GUITAR, MARIONETTE, TASSEL, TENNIS RACKET PURPLE: STARTING WITH DOG COMMANDS: DOWNFALL, SHAKESPEARE, SITCOM, STAYCATION

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I was on the right track with STARTING WITH DOG COMMANDS, as I saw the link between DOWNFALL, SITCOM and STAYCATION — but I thought KILLER was the fourth; something, in hindsight, that would take canine training to a whole new (and wrong) level.

After winning a Purple First for connecting the hardest group of the game, I made another error putting together the easiest/yellow group, including DIRTY among the WORDS MEANING GOOD THAT SOUND BAD.

After switching with GNARLY, another meaning for DIRTY came to mind and I was able to cobble together MARTINI SPECIFICATIONS.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, October 30, 2026, game #1237)

YELLOW: PARTS OF A CAMERA: FLASH, LENS, SHUTTER, VIEWFINDER

FLASH, LENS, SHUTTER, VIEWFINDER GREEN: AROUND A THEATER STAGE: BACKDROP, CURTAIN, PIT, WINGS

BACKDROP, CURTAIN, PIT, WINGS BLUE: THROW____: HANDS, PILLOW, RUG, SHADE

HANDS, PILLOW, RUG, SHADE PURPLE: FRUIT WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED: DEMON, DRAPE, GLUM, GRANGE