NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, October 8 (game #949)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, October 7 (game #948).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #949) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A star is born

NYT Strands today (game #949) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MACE

CREATE

MINCE

BRAIL

CLUE

WINNER

TUNA

NYT Strands today (game #949) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #949) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 5th row • Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #949) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #949, are…

FAME

CELEBRITY

REPUTE

ACCLAIM

RENOWN

EMINENCE

SPANGRAM: LUMINARY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

After the Lady Gaga movie, the first thing today’s theme made me think of was FAME, so I immediately went searching for it in the game and found it lurking on the right-hand edge.

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CELEBRITY was the next most obvious word, but from here the synonyms were less obvious — although, thankfully, easy to spot, along with a spangram that was unfashionably short at just eight letters..

Later in my search I found the word ”winner” and was shocked that it wasn’t featured in the game, because, let's face it, the talented folk who can be described as achieving ACCLAIM, RENOWN and EMINENCE are winning at life.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, October 7, game #948)

BUBBLEGUM

BARBIE

SHOCKING

QUARTZ

FLAMINGO

SPANGRAM: TICKLEDPINK