NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, October 17 (game #958)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, October 16 (game #957).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #958) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Quite the crush

NYT Strands today (game #958) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MUST

FLUSH

MINTS

FIVE

SLOG

LEAF

NYT Strands today (game #958) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #958) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 1st row • Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #958) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #958, are…

BLUSH

PERSPIRE

BABBLE

FIDGET

GIGGLE

STUMBLE

SPANGRAM: FALLINLOVE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

Annoyingly, even though I suspected that today’s theme was about the squirming embarrassment of falling in love, I struggled to find any game words.

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Even more annoying, having found both “plush” and “lush”, the hint gave me BLUSH.

I was obviously having an off day, and patently unattuned to the language of love, but I managed to STUMBLE my way around the board without the need of further assistance.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, October 16, game #957)

PINPOINT

MOLECULE

ATOM

MITE

FOLLICLE

AMOEBA

SPANGRAM: SMALLWORLD