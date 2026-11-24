Grand Theft Auto 6 vice president of design Stephen Donkin hopes players "let the game unfold in front of them" instead of focusing on completing tasks

John Macpherson, senior design director for world and population, says, "The most exciting thing about building this world is how immense and varied it is"

Donkin says if players "just follow their nose as they play, they will feel the Leonida I have felt"

Grand Theft Auto 6's ambitious open world of Leonida is filled with activities, stores to rob, jobs, and secrets to uncover, but Rockstar Games hopes players will let the game play out naturally rather than focusing on completing a checklist of tasks.

"The most exciting thing about building this world is how immense and varied it is," said John Macpherson, senior design director for world and population, in comments provided to TechRadar Gaming. "From sun-soaked beaches, a thriving nightlife, retirement villages, transportation networks, vast teeming ecosystems, rural enclaves, high-end shopping districts — not to mention the ever-present ‘Leonida Man.’"

Beyond the narrative, which follows duo Jason and Lucia on a crime-fueled adventure across the fictional state of Leonida and the main Miami-inspired Vice City, players can get up to all sorts of mischief, but also spend time doing mundane activities, such as going on dates, jet-skiing, shopping, clubbing, and more.

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Macpherson said the world has "so much flavour and personality to discover across the map" and "it seems endless," giving Rockstar "a lot of room to work with.

"That scale, alongside all the new assets, tools, and tech, provided us with the freedom to create something unparalleled," he added.

Vice president of design Stephen Donkin agreed with Macpherson's, saying "there is so much to do in Leonida, and so much to discover," suggesting that full exploration could take hours and hours.

Nevertheless, while Rockstar is excited for players to explore the dense, hyper-realistic world of GTA 6, Donkin hopes players will take their time.

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"We hope players get to the point where they stop thinking in tasks, completion percentages, online guides and rather let the game unfold in front of them," he explained. "When you play the game and take your time with it, playing at the pace it asks you to, it can really unfold in front of you in a way that can feel almost infinite at a macro level, but each individual encounter still feels hand-crafted and with a human behind it.

"If players can let go and submit to becoming immersed in the world of Leonida, and just follow their nose as they play, they will feel the Leonida I have felt — and that’s all we could ask for."

GTA 6 is officially out now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and if you still haven't bought a copy yet, here are the best places to buy GTA 6.