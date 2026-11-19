Grand Theft Auto 6 senior design director: content & flow, Scott Butchard explains how criminal activity can be replayed even after completing jobs

Butchard says the fences introduce robbery mechanics that can be used throughout the whole game after finishing missions

He says that while jobs appear completed on the map, locations can be revisite and "tackled" in different ways

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 players can hit locations repeatedly even after completing jobs.

Responding to questions sent directly to Rockstar by TechRadar Gaming, senior design director: content & flow, Scott Butchard explained that missions involving fences — places on the map where players can sell any vehicles and loot they've stolen — introduce tools that can be used throughout the entire game.

"The fences introduce you to these different robbery mechanics in the open world, initially to progress their flows and build a relationship with them," Butchard said. "However, as these begin to expire, the player is left with the tools to continue these jobs off their own backs.

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"For example, car tips for Randy’s list give way to you now having the experiences of where to find the best cars to sell to him. Yasmani points you to a range of places to rob and expands your knowledge in those areas as your work with him."

But what happens after players complete these jobs, whether it be a robbery or car-theft mission? Can players expect more self-generating scenarios that incentivise them to revisit missions even when they're complete?

According to Butchard, after players check off these jobs and they appear completed on the map, their related locations can be hit repeatedly.

"Even in the cases where we do show a level of completion, these locations can be hit again and again - tackling them in different ways each time," he said.

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